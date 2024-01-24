Chris Hani's widow, Limpho, slammed reports that there are women who claim to be the struggle leader's children

Limpho pointed out that this was tantamount to abusing her family name and also rejected the MK party in the same breath

South Africans slammed her and demanded that she rest

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Chris Hani's widow denied that her late husband sired other children. Images: Photo by Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Walter Dhladlhla/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chris Hani's wife, Limpho, slammed those whom she accused of abusing her husband's surname. This came after a group of women claimed to be the struggle hero's children. She also rejected the MK party and banned them from his grave.

Chris Hani's widow condemns the MK party

According to SABC News, Limpho rejected the allegations that Chris Hani may have other children borne out of wedlock. This was after three women allegedly stepped forward and claimed to be Hani's daughters. Pumlani Kubekile, allegedly Chirs Hani's former driver, verified the claim. Limpho also banned any members of the MK part from setting foot at her husband's graveyard and called on them to stop using any symbols associated with her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africans reject her rejection

Netizens on Facebook rejected her words and demanded she take a break from the public eye.

Rest Rest Rest Rest said:

"Hai, this one must rest. Just because her husband was the leader of the MK back then, doesn't mean she was entitled."

Castro Musinyali said:

"This one must rest and stop speaking on behalf of the late husband."

Tshepo Lovy Jafta added:

"The fake MK is being rejected all over the place."

Tlotliso Lebofa commented:

"Just because she's Hani's widow doesn't mean she represents the whole family."

Mandela Nkhaketla said:

"Dramatic, this one."

Chris Hani's wife speaks out against the release of her husband's assassin

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Limpho Hani was unhappy that her husband's killer, Janusz Walus, was released on parole after assassinating Hani in 1993.

He was released on parole in December 2022, and Limpho called the government a dictatorship for doing so.

She launched a severe attack against the judiciary and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for letting Janusz Walus go, and netizens stood with her.

Source: Briefly News