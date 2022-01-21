Mzansi Lambasts ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba After He Tries to Shade the EFF

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader has taken to social media to share his thoughts about political organisations that have copied his

In a Twitter post, Mashaba stated there are politicians that have ignored and laughed at him, however, they are copying him

Social media users told Mashaba that there is nothing wrong with other politicians copying him if it's in the best interest of SA

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader, Heaman Mashaba has seemingly fired shots at the Economic Freedom Fighters, alleging that the political organisation "copied" his party's strategy.

Taking to social media, Mashaba implied that politicians first critique his methods and now they are following him.

Herman Mashaba has shaded politicians that have laughed at him in the past but are now copying him. Image: Luba Lesolle

Mashaba wrote:

"First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you... then they copy you. Some politicians in this country "

According to TimesLIVE, Mashaba was referring to the employment ratio campaign launched by the EFF on Wednesday in Midrand, Johannesburg. The EFF leader Julius Malema and his members went from restaurant to restaurant checking how many South Africans have been hired in comparison to foreign nationals.

Mashaba might feel he is being copied because on numerous occasions, the ActionSA leader had lambasted the government for the growing number of illegal immigrants in South Africa.

During Mashaba's local government elections campaign, Mashaba had assured the City of Johannesburg that in giving him a second term as mayor, he would tackle the issue of illegal foreign nationals.

Mashaba accused of being all talk and no action

While Mashaba found his own tweet amusing, some social media users pointed out that he has not done any of the things he has been vocal about, unlike the EFF.

Others said Mashaba shouldn't be concerned about being copied.

Here are some comments:

@Noxza_dube said:

"Is the thing being copied all about you or for the good of the country? If it's for the country why are you bothered that you are now many thus the mission will be accomplished quicker?"

@BeSafe_Muvhango said:

"Stop confusing yourself. This conduct is not about your mere put SA first. Its to make sure our African brothers and sisters are not exploited. Are paid accordingly."

@AfrikaThabiso said:

"Then they copy you...you have promised your voters that you will deal with the issue of immigration but since you were elected you have not done anything. You use your voters to achieve this proximity."

@CertifiedFaita said:

"EFF is been on this for a long time before this spaza shop even existed, just say you don't know. And the approach is different, we don't resort to xenophobia we know you can't tell the difference. You just watch and learn. You're being taught politics here. Not Mickey mouse play."

@philhajphil said:

"If you believe that what you are doing is good for this country then you wouldn't mind if another political organization follow you in doing it."

Labour Department responds to EFF’s restaurant inspections, blames limited resources

Briefly News previously reported that the Department of Employment and Labour had responded to an incident yesterday (20 January) when the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) visited several restaurants at the Mall of Africa to inspect if they are adhering to labour laws and how many foreigners they are employing.

"Inspection of companies for whatever purpose is the work of officials of government. It's like going to a police station and taking over their duties," the department said.

Sabelo Mali, a departmental spokesperson, said that the department condemns the EFF's inspections as they feel they overstepped their mandate by taking unsanctioned action, News24 reports.

