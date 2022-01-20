Julius Malema says conducting employment ratio inspections is not a once-off thing and the Economic Freedom Fighters will conduct more in future

Malema says the political organisation says industries such as farming and security are next on the list

South Africans still have split opinions about the EFF's new campaign with some people convinced Malema is seeking attention

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters says his party plans to conduct even more employment ratios.

Malema and his party members raised a few eyebrows on Wednesday, 19 January when they headed to the Mall of Africa to inspect how many South Africans were hired at restaurants in comparison to foreign nationals.

Julius Malema says EFF members will be conducting reemployment ratio inspections across the country. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The negative feedback the unauthorised inspections garnered seems to have not deterred the party from invading other industries to check if they are unfairly discriminating against locals.

Malema stated that the party plans to visit security companies, farms in addition to the hospitality industry to see if they have hired people in accordance with their preferred ratio, according to TimesLIVE.

Malema went on to clarify that he has nothing against the employment of foreigners he just wanted to see fair representation in these industries. He further stated that the goal of the inspections is not to advocate for the employment of 70% or 90% of South African citizens.

The red berets leader added that this mission will be carried out by the various EFF branches across the country.

"The EFF branches, regions and provinces, they too are ceased with this responsibility," said Malema.

The video of the press conference was shared by the EFF on the official Twitter page.

South Africans are confused about what fair representation means

Some social media users think Malema is not being clear about what he wants to achieve with the employment ratio inspections.

@mduduzzee_dube said:

"The attempt by the EFF to sanitise & dilute the birthright of South Africans, to buy favour with the continent, must be rejected. There's no legal basis to the so-called "fair representation" & "employment ratio" in the laws of South Africa!#PutSouthAficansFirst"

Some people think Malema is just attention-seeking

@KingVato89 said:

"Why not visit Government offices that's where you should have started because we know ANC has been misbehaving even before 1994."

@malunghis said:

"So this guy is using his status as a member of parliament to investigate restaurants. EFF doesn't have a leader. That's the reality."

Julius Malema's restaurant inspections condemned by Labour Department

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema, the commander-in-chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, caused a huge stir in South Africa for recently heading to restaurants to check the ratio of how many South Africans are employed versus foreign nationals.

In addition to checking ratios, Malema stated that the raids were also meant to protect foreign nationals from being exploited by business owners.

Malema's unauthorised inspections gained attention from the Department of Employment and Labour, which condemned Malema for his actions on Wednesday, 19 January.

