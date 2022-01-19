The Economic Freedom Fighters have gone a very controversial campaign to check how many South African citizens are hired at restaurants

The leader of the political organisation, Julius Malema says the campaign will also serve the purpose of making sure foreign nationals are not exploited

On social media, some people think Malema and his party do have the right to go on this campaign

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters has launched a campaign to check how many South Africans are employed at restaurants in South Africa in comparison to foreign nationals. The restaurant visits began on Wednesday, 19 January.

The campaign is being led by EFF leader Julius Malema and supported by a few EFF supporters. Malema says he has nothing against foreign nationals working in South Africa but wants to challenge business owners to hire more citizens.

EFF leader, Julius Malema, visits restaurants, check how many South Africans have been hired

Malema added that he also trying to protect foreign nationals from being exploited by business owners.

"Those are the people we are protecting because they are being exploited," said Malema.

According to TimesLIVE, Malema and his supporters began their campaign at Mall of Africa in Midrand and one of the first restaurants they headed to was Kream.

According to SABC News, Malema says he wants businesses to have 60% of their hired staff to be South African citizens. He says by hiring mainly foreign nationals, business owners are pitting them against locals.

Malema went on to say that businesses should help unite South Africans and foreign nationals by having a proper ratio.

South Africans have mixed reactions to the EFF's campaign

While the EFF may have received support for launching their campaign, some people feel like it is not their place to do so.

@zintle_ndaba said:

"Good aluta.... I wish I was there with you. I love the way you do things EFF all the way."

@Msindoe2 said:

"South Africans must create their own employment so that they can hire South African..leave foreign investors alone..let them chose what works for them in their businesses."

@bankfreevip said:

"Visiting restaurants? Seriously? Stop sweating the small stuff and visit the Reserve Bank to check how many of its so-called shareholders are foreign nationals."

@PatrioticGaffer said:

"Kream is a private company and Sello has zero right to block entrance. Call security to kick him out. He think he owns this country."

@Klawry3 said:

"This is very unnecessary! You are deviating from principles of Pan-Africanism @Julius_S_Malema"

@Borwa_Prosper said:

"Who gave you those employment ratios? You sat in your kitchen and decided the ratios? What law is this based on? I feel insulted as a South African."

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa accused of not being South African

Briefly News previously reported that Naledi Chirwa, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was accused on social media of not being a South African citizen after she publicly criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.

Chirwa expressly referred to Ramaphosa as a "weak little boy" and "toothless" because in his newsletter earlier this week, the president seemed to be indirectly replying to an op-ed written by Lindiwe Sisulu last week, which criticised the judiciary and its application of the Constitution.

The MP said she felt that Ramaphosa should have directly called Sisulu out.

