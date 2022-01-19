Naledi Chirwa was accused on social media of not being a South African citizen after she publicly criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

Chirwa directly addressed the accusations by using social media to dispel the myths and defend herself

This drew mixed reactions from South Africans, with some agreing with her critics and others supporting Chirwa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Naledi Chirwa, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was accused on social media of not being a South African citizen after she publicly criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.

Chirwa expressly referred to Ramaphosa as a "weak little boy" and "toothless" because in his newsletter earlier this week, the president seemed to be indirectly replying to an op-ed written by Lindiwe Sisulu last week, which criticised the judiciary and its application of the Constitution. The MP said she felt that he should have directly called Sisulu out.

However, Chirwa directly addressed the accusations by using social media to dispel the myths and defend herself. She added that her critics did not understand her point in her statements about Ramaphosa, and they were purposefully trying to stop her from speaking further on the topic, TimesLIVE reports.

Naledi Chirwa has received backlash after criticising President Ramaphosa. Image: Twitter/@NalediChirwa and Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Chirwa addressing citizenship myths

Read Chirwa's response here:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the topic. Briefly News has rounded up a few of them here:

@thblihl believes:

"Whether Zimbabwean, Malawian or South African, what's the difference? People should stop being petty."

@ingubencuka remarked:

"There's no Chirwa in South Africa."

@California1485 said:

"Fellow fighters please call this girl to order @EFFSouthAfrica. I know people are provoking her, but as a leader, she can handle it better. On the other hand, people must also refrain from attacking her."

@Bosula_12 shared:

"We are you, You are us."

@R_nematswerani said:

"A solider of our poor people, a ground force of the left. Keep fighting and fight very hard until the boy becomes pink."

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa goes off on Ramaphosa, calls him a "weak little boy"

In earlier news about this incident, Briefly News reported that Naledi Chirwa, one of the Economic Freedom Fighters' youngest members of Parliament, did not hide her disdain for President Cyril Ramaphosa in her social media post.

Chirwa's recent response to Ramaphosa's tweet about defending the South African Constitution had many social media users conflicted by her choice of words.

Ramaphosa's tweet was advertising his weekly open letter in which he addressed the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu's controversial comments about the Constitution and the judiciary.

Source: Briefly News