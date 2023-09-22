A tragic accident claimed the lives of four South African National Defence (SANDF) members and left many others injured

The accident occurred when a front tire on one of the towed vehicles burst, causing both trucks to roll and crash

This incident follows another tragedy on the same day, with three South African Navy divers losing their lives during a refuelling operation

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

UPINGTON - A freak accident has claimed the lives of four South African National Defence (SANDF) members and injured many others.

Four SANDF members died in a freak accident in the Northern Cape. Image: Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 20 September, while the members were travelling from Lohatlha to Upington in the Northern Cape in two military vehicles.

Four soldiers killed after horrific accident

According to TimesLIVE, the soldiers were travelling in a Samil 50 truck while towing another Samil 50 truck.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A front tyre of the towed vehicle burst, which caused both vehicles to roll and crash. The four deceased soldiers were ejected from the truck they were travelling, and a truck landed on them, killing them.

They were all declared dead on the scene. Two others were critically injured and rushed to Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington. Nine other soldiers were taken to the same hospital and treated for minor injuries.

SA navy members killed in Cape Town

The freak accident comes after three South African Navy divers died near Cape Town. The divers were swept away from their submarine on Wednesday, 20 September, reports JacarandaFM.

The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Kommetjie as an army submarine en route to Cape Town staged a refuelling operation at sea.

South African National Defence Union National Secretary Pikkie Greeff said the incident was a sombre reminder of the risks SANDF members face daily as they commit to protecting our nation.

Mozambique ambush kills SANDF soldier

Briefly News previously reported that a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who was involved in a SADC mission in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique has been killed.

The defence corporate communications director, Brig-Gen Andries Mahapa, said that the soldiers who were attacked fought through it and managed to reach a spot where he could meet a rescue helicopter.

However, Mahapa said that while they waited at the meeting point, the insurgents continued their ambush, TimesLIVE reports. Mahapa said that an SANDF soldier was shot during the ambush. He died at the scene and was transported to the tactical base.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News