The City of Cape Town has opened an investigation after a MyCiti bus ploughed through a coffee shop in the CBD

Several people sustained minor injuries during the incident, which occurred on Monday night, 17 July

The bus driver claimed he lost control after a rock was allegedly thrown at his vehicle

CAPE TOWN - Several Capetonain never anticipated having a run-in with a bus while enjoying their evening coffee.

A MyCiTi bus lost control and crashed into a Cape Town coffee shop, injuring several people. Image: @CapeTalk

On Monday, 17 July, a MyCiTi bus lost control and ploughed into a coffee shop in the coastal city's CBD.

The collision resulted in several people sustaining minor injuries for which they received medical treatment at the hospital.

DA say MyCiTi bus crash is under investigation

The Democratic Alliance (DA) released a statement revealing that while the cause of the accident has yet to be determined, an investigation into the incident has been launched.

However, the bus driver allegedly told the City of Cape Town fire department that he lost control of the bus after a rock was allegedly thrown at the vehicle.

The coffee bar owner, David Donde, claimed that the bus was travelling at high speed before it barrelled through several parked cars and into the coffee bar, News24 reported.

South Africans weigh in on the MyCiti bus crash

Below are some comments:

@M4Masande claimed:

"The bus company will blame the owners of the coffee shop..."

@Owomthetho said:

"The coffee shop owner is about to sue."

@MishackThabiso8 criticised:

"Cape Town bus drivers are no different to taxi drivers. These ninjas just drive."

@eli3_4 joked:

"Maybe it wanted to take some coffee."

@bashiersallie added:

"No wonder the other MyCiti busses didn’t stop when I waited there every day to catch one. The place looks like MyCiti station straight."

