General Tommy Mthombeni Appointed New Gauteng Top Cop
- Gauteng has a new South African Police Service's top cop in the form of General Tommy Mthombeni
- Mthombeni was appointed after Elias Mawela retired in January this year, and he outlined some of the steps he will take to curb crime
- South Africans called on him to fight crime seriously, and others were not happy about his appointment
GAUTENG– The South African Police Service in Gauteng officially appointed General Tommy Mthombeni as the top cop in the province. He hit the ground running and shared how he would take over the province's force.
SAPS appoints new Gauteng commissioner
According to eNCA, Fannie Masemola, the national commissioner, announced the appointment after Elias Mawela retired a month ago. Mthombeni has been acting as a provincial and is now a Lieutenant General. Mthombeni pointed out that he will focus on serious, violent, organised crimes and uprooting corruption in the SAPS. He will also be focusing on drug abuse and gender-based violence.
South Africans not pleased with the appointment
Netizens on Facebook reacted negatively to the appointment.
Freeze Sphamandla:
"But he was supposed to retire."
Ricky Fakier:
"Another fool."
Eugene Rosant:
"A token clown."
Banqobile Tlaleng Mofokeng added:
"Hurry up and come to Ratanda tomorrow morning because the situation is bad."
