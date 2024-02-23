An audit conducted by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department revealed that out of 3400 officers, 250 committed crimes and 1267 were found to have criminal records

This was revealed by an audit done by the EMPD during the 2022 audit; some of them are facing disciplinary hearings

South Africans demand to know whether these officers would be removed, and some believe the number is higher

South Africans were stumped that EMPD officers had criminal records. Images: AndreyPopov and Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – An audit the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department conducted revealed that out of its 3400 police officers, 250 had previously committed crimes, and 166 had criminal records.

167 EMPD officers have criminal records

According to SABC News, the EMPD conducted the audit in 2022, revealing that the police officers racked up criminal records from various crimes. Some of these officers allegedly committed crimes like murder, assault, driving under the influence, negligent driving and theft. The EMPD spokesperson, Kelebogile Thipa, said the officers may have acquired their criminal records after joining the force.

South Africans respond to the audit

Netizens on Facebook commented on the news that involved police officers in criminal activities.

TEEGEE asked:

"So, are the abovementioned individuals fired by now because if they have criminal records, they must be fired immediately?"

Matured democracy said:

"They should have been dismissed a long time ago."

Portia Kps Semho:

"They don't hire us, but they are hiring criminals. So much for this country."

James MJomara Ngobeni:

"There's more than this number. These 167 officials didn't pay a certain fee to be protected."

Masocha Moyane commented:

"They used nepotism to hire them. South Africa is rotten."

New EMPD deputy chief of police was suspended on misconduct charges

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the newly promoted EMPD deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi, was suspended in 2023.

His suspension followed him facing six charges for abusing state resources and allowing his associates to use blue-dash lights.

Netizens were stumped as to why Mkhwanazi was given the top position.

