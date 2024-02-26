The chairman and coach of Milford FC, Dr Xanti Pupuma, is a full-time gynaecologist

The job occupation of the coach was shared on social media after their victory against Kaizer Chiefs at the Nedbank Cup Round of 32

A picture of Dr Xanti Pupuma wearing scrubs during training in the field circulated on social media

Dr Xanti Pupuma, who is Milford FC coach and chairman, is also a full-time gynaecologist. Image: Supplied

Social media police sure know how to pull files on people, and recently the Milford FC chairman and coach's full-time job occupation was shared on Twitter.

Milford FC coach Dr Xanti Pupuma is a full-time Gynaecologist

Twitter has been buzzing following the defeat of Naturena-based football club Kaizer Chiefs. The Amakhosi bowed out of the Nedbank Cup following their loss against a small team Milford FC on Sunday, 25 February 2024, at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

The retired footballer Teko Modise also urged the team to shift their focus on the league and reflect on their badge's significance. After the defeat, the Milford FC coach and chairman, Dr Xanti Pupuma's full-time job occupation as a gynaecologist was shared on X by @SkepeMatsebane.

The Twitter (X) user posted a picture of Dr Pupuma on the field during training wearing scrubs and captioned it:

"The coach of Milford FC Dr Xanti Pupuma, who is also the club’s chairman, has a full time job where he is employed as a Gynaecologist."

See the post below:

Soccer fans react to Dr Xanti being a full-time gynaecologist

Shortly after the news broke that Pupuma is a full-time gynaecologist, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions:

@Thendorampfumed wrote:

"He knew that kaizer chiefs is full of P*ssies."

@nsikool said:

"Fancy degree and money can’t keep a from his passion."

@Geoffrey87Lea joked:

"Man even shows up to training in hospital gear."

@MagubaneSfanelo responded:

"No wonder it was easy for this Gynaecologist to deal with amakhosikazi."

@smith_tshepi tweeted:

"Imagine losing to part time footballers. I would stop supporting that team."

@JohnR84M commented:

"He gave Kaizer Chiefs a Pap Smear madoda!"

Kaizer Chiefs make bold coaching move

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs has no mercy. After losing their first Carling Black Label Cup match, they showed Molefi Ntseki the door, replacing him with a new interim coach.

Kaizer Chiefs has managed to find themselves making headlines once again. The team lost its first match in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday, 21 October 2023, at the FNB Stadium, and they were playing against AmaZulu.

