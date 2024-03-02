Mzansi has been bringing up AKA's old tweets, stunned by how eerily accurate they are in real time

The rapper wasn't only active on social media, but he was also involved in social discussions

We did a rundown of the times Supa Mega trended over his throwback tweets, from Bafana Bafana losing to Nigeria, to the arrests made in Eswatini

Briefly News did a rundown of AKA's old tweets that were accurate in real time. Images: akaworldwide

In loving memory of AKA, fans have begun to bring back old Twitter (X) posts that are accurate in real time. The late rapper discussed a range of topics on his page, from sports and music to politics and societal issues, and one thing about the Supa Mega, he never minced words.

1. Bafana Bafana AFCON loss to Nigeria

At the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana Bafana lost 2-1 to Nigeria in the quarter-finals. AKA reacted to the loss in a sad post, in disbelief at Bafana's bad luck.

The tweet resurfaced after Nigeria beat Bafana at the AFCON 2023 semi-finals:

"It’s a hard pill to swallow, man. We keep on losing to Nigeria in every way."

2. Braamfontein drive-by shooting

On Thursday, 29 February 2024, an unnamed student was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg and lost his life along with two of the shooter's targets.

Mzansi brought back AKA's post from 10 March 2021 about an unknown shooting victim in Braamfontein, asking for more details and left Mzansi's jaws dropped:

"Can anyone share details of the person who was killed today in Braam? We keep referring to him as 'The guy' or 'That person,' any details yet?"

3. Springboks Rugby World Cup win

Coming from the Springboks' win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup against New Zealand, Mzansi pulled an AKA effect with another throwback post.

A huge Springboks fan, Supa Mega live-tweeted his reactions to the team's win against England at the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Fans dug up Supa Mega's tweet cheering the Boks on, while in another post, the rapper suggested that the team's management take over Bafana Bafana:

"Also, can we hand Bafana Bafana over to the people who are in charge of the Springboks? Just for a trial period, three years. I just wanna see something quickly."

4. The South African general elections

Ahead of the upcoming general elections on 29 May 2024, Mzansi resurfaced a five-year-old tweet by AKA encouraging his supporters and followers to vote:

"Doesn’t matter who you vote for, people literally died for this thing. So don't play NBA2K all day. Leave the crib, do the right thing, then come right back."

5. Arrest of murder suspects in Eswatini

Perhaps the most eerie was a post by the rapper from 28 February 2019 promoting his show in Eswatini.

AKA's alleged murder suspects were caught hiding out in Eswatini, and fans uncovered his tweet just days after the arrest - creepy!

"Catch you in Eswatini tomorrow, ya heard!"

Court unmasks AKA murder suspects

In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the men allegedly involved in AKA's murder being named and unmasked in court.

The men's faces have trended on social media since their appearance in court, with netizens praying that justice would prevail in AKA's case.

