Kamohelo Mahlatsi will officially join PSL side Marumo Gallants before the start of the 2024/2025 season

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has previously played for Moroka Swallows, Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United

Local football fans said on social media that Mahlatsi has failed to reach his full potential, while others feel Gallants might be a good fit for him

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi has been training with Marumo Gallants before he is expected for the PSL club.

The 25-year-old joins Gallants after playing for Chippa United and will be announced as their new player before the 2024/2025 season starts.

Marumo Gallants are set to announce the signing of Kamohelp Mahlatsi. Image: kamomahlatsi.

Source: Instagram

After securing their top-flight participation by purchasing the PSL status of cash-strapped Moroka Swallows, Gallants has been busy in the market, with Mahlatsi being their latest arrival.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi will be a Marumo Gallants player

Mahlatsi has been trainning with Gallants, according to the tweet below:

According to an Unplayable source, the former Chiefs player will join the side once their move to Bloemfontein is completed.

The source said:

"He's been training with us for some time. We are moving to Bloemfontein at the end of the month, and the deal will be confirmed before we leave."

Fans criticise Mahlatsi

Local football fans took to social media, saying that the attacking midfielder had failed to live up to his potential, while others felt that Gallants coach Dan Malesela could bring out the best in him.

Sedzani Romeo Murovhi admires Mahlatsi:

"He needs more game time. He is the best player."

PC Khauhelo Mosuoe praised Gallants coach:

"Dance is the best coach in South Africa."

Hendrick Trevor backed the move:

"Go for him coach, blessings."

Izzy-e Nxams Nxamalala is sceptical:

"This one is a failure. There's something wrong with him; every season, he plays for a new team."

Ali Motshehoa is a fan:

"Talented player, that one."

