English coach Dylan Kerr said he had no choice but to leave Marumo Gallants less than a month after joining the PSL club

Kerr said his short stay at the club was filled with uncertainty and broken promises before Dan Malesela replaced him

Local football fans took to social media saying Gallants will be relegated this season, while others said Kerr is talking too much

After less than a month at the club, coach Dylan Kerr decided to leave Marumo Gallants ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The English tactician said his short stay at Gallants was filled with uncertainty, which led to him being replaced by former Baroka FC boss Dan Malesela.

Dylan Kerr said Marumo Gallants broke their promise to him. Image: Richard Sellers/PA Images and Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Gallants announced their arrival in the PSL after they purchased the league status of cash-strapped Moroka Swallows but were rocked by Kerr's sudden exit.

Dylan Kerr explains his decision

Kerr speaks about his short stay at Gallants in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Kerr said he was disappointed by his second tenure at the club but felt he made the right choice.

Kerr said:

"It was an emotional month working 24/7 to bring in the quality we needed, only to be told I won't be involved in signing any players. I had an amateur coaching staff who had nothing except question how my team worked, how I worked or how I wanted my staff to work."

Fans say Kerr is talking too much

Local football fans took to social media, saying Kerr should move on, while others said the club would suffer relegation this season.

Trump Keatholetswe predicts the worst for Gallants:

"Relegation candidates."

Billy Mkhonza rates Kerr:

"Kerr is better than Nabi."

Jabu Haartez is not surprised:

"That's Gallants for you."

Zakes Mapoyi is sceptical:

"Sour grapes."

Mamagase Michel Tjebane says Kerr must move on:

"Can't this Kerr dude just keep his mouth shut?"

