New Mamelodi Sundowns player Asekho Tiwani said he will prove he is worthy of playing for the PSL champions next season

The 19-year-old achieved his boyhood dream after joining Masandawana from PSL rivals Sekhukhune United during the current transfer window

Local fans backed Tiwani on social media, while others believed the PSL champions would be a step too high for the young defender

Young defender Asekho Tiwani said he will do more than prove himself worthy of playing for Mamelodi Sundowns following his recent move from Sekhukhune United.

The 19-year-old joined Masandawana during the current transfer window after a breakthrough season at Sekhukhune, which also attracted interest from overseas.

New Mamelodi Sundowns player Asekho Tiwani will fight for his place. Image: asekho_tiwani05.

Source: Instagram

After moving to Sundowns, Tiwani said it was the realisation of a boyhood dream and ahead of his debut, he said he would fight for his place.

Asekho Tiwani made a promise

Tiwani opens up about his ambitions in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, the defender is keen to prove his worth at the club, which will begin their PSL title defence against SuperSport United on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

Tiwani said:

"I can say that many people think it's too early for me to move to Sundowns, but I'm ready; that's why I decided to make this move. I'm prepared to fight [for the starting line-up]. If I were afraid, I would have stayed at Sekhukhune, and I don't take for granted my potential because they signed me for a reason; I push to make the coaches happy, but everything happens at the right time."

Fans back Tiwani

Local football fans admired Tiwani's ambition on social media, while some believe the teen defender will struggle for game time at the PSL champions.

Brian Yasidu Makumba backs Tiwani’s decision:

"To compete with the best helps you to grow personally."

Nkululeko Ndlovu heard it all before:

"They all say the same thing when they've just signed as a Sundowns player, but we know how it mostly ends."

Tumo Simelane agrees:

"To be the best, you must compete with the best. Winners never quit, and losers never win."

Thapelo Ramabenyane Supports Tiwani:

"Go and fight for your place, boy."

Persnat Nwedi is pessimistic:

"Mara, it will end in tears! He knows."

Manqoba Mngqithi backs Mamelodi Sundowns star

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said goalkeeper Jody February could step up to replace Ronwen Williams.

Williams, the first-choice shot-stopper at Sundowns, will miss the start of the season to recover from a shoulder injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News