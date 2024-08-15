Goalkeeper Jody February has impressed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi ahead of next season

The shot-stopper will have his chance to shine after Ronewn Williams faces time on the sidelines to recover from a shoulder injury

Local football fans backed February to play on social media, saying the 28-year-old player should play ahead of Denis Onyango

According to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi, goalkeeper Jody February will be given a chance to shine following Ronwen Williams's injury.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper is expected to step into the poles for Sundowns ahead of teammate goalkeeper Denis Onyango at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Jody February has been backed to fill the gap left by Ronwen Williams. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams will miss the start of the new season to recover from a shoulder injury, potentially giving February a chance to play.

Jody February has been backed for success

Mngqithi speaks about February in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mngqithi was impressed by February, who could be a surprise contender for the PSL Golden Glove Award at the end of the season.

Mngqithi said:

"It's important that a player like him gets a chance to play. He's a very good goalkeeper; it's just that maybe before, he lacked a bit of personality. But now he understands what he has to do, and take it from me, he's looking very good, even in training.

Fans support February

Local Sundowns fans posted on social media their support for February, feeling that he is a better option than Onyango.

Thabo Mogotsi wants the MTN8 title:

"We need this cup. So desperate to wipe our Nedbank tears away."

Joshua Sachez agrees with Mngqithi:

"That's right, my coach."

Malesela Samuel backs February:

"He's got a chance."

Tebogo Ntshole wants Williams back:

"We need Williams."

Vuyolwethu Kayise says February must get a chance:

"That boy should be given a chance ahead of Onyango. He deserves it."

