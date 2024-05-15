Orlando Pirates said their players are not involved in sports betting after a viral video showed a group of Bucs players talking about putting money on English club Manchester United

The club released a statement saying the players were sharing a light-hearted moment and the situation has been dealt with

Fans took to social media, saying they do not believe the club's statement and they feel the club has to punish the players involved

Orlando Pirates released a statement after a video reportedly showed their players betting on a match. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Despite a viral video showing players talking about placing a bet, Orlando Pirates denied any wrongdoing by the PSL stars.

The Soweto giants released a statement saying the players are well aware of the rules against gambling, while the club aim for the R7 million prize for winning the Nedbank Cup.

Orlando Pirates deny any wrongdoing

Watch the Pirates players talk about the Manchester United match in the video below:

The statement, released via the club's Twitter (X) page, said they have dealt with the players involved and that the video captured a light-hearted moment.

The statement read:

"We would like to clarify that the players in the video did not place any bets. The video captured a light-hearted moment among teammates purporting to have placed a bet on an English Premiership match."

Bucs supporters doubt club statement

Pirates fans took to social media to say the players need to be punished, and the club faces losing teen winger Relebohile Mofokeng to an overseas club.

MamaRea Pontsho Molapo says Pirates are covering for their players:

"Pirates are always covering for its players. Chaine was clear in the video that he placed a bet and even said my slip says, 'straight win with R600. '"

Keitumetse Monegi says the players must be punished:

"This is serious; the club should suspend them or even terminate their contracts."

Papaa Khensiey applauded Pirates:

"Good decision making."

Thomas Hobyane says there is a traitor at Pirates:

"Deal with the person who took and posted the video. He is a traitor and ill-disciplined."

Zoidness Mpinga questions Pirates players:

"We can't win the league with such players."

