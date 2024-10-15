Fabian McCarthy said he would have had a longer career if he had played for Stellenbosch FC during his career

PSL club Stellenbosch FC has received praise from former Bafana Bafana defender Fabian McCarthy for their development programme.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star said he could have extended his career had he played for a club like Stellies.

Former Bafana Bafana defender Fabian McCarthy said Stellenbosch FC is doing the right thing. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

McCarthy, who retired at 34 in 2011, said Stellenbosch's constant turnover of new talent is due to them providing players access to professionals such as dieticians.

Fabian McCarthy wished he played for Stellenbosch FC

McCarthy speaks about Stellies in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, McCarthy said having dieticians and other services can only benefit young players as Stellies continue to produce Mzansi prospects such as Langelihle Phili.

McCarthy said:

"Even if you're married or single, there's a 3-course meal there. If I could have been in a set-up like Stellies for five years, I'd have played five more years knowing I woke up to a proper nutrition breakfast. I had a dietician, but I couldn't afford it. After the Olympics, I stopped because I couldn't keep up; it was so expensive."

Fans agree with McCarthy

Local football fans agreed with McCarthy on social media, saying the defender is right to praise the club.

Thabo Nkosi says Stellies is in good company:

"SSU, City, Stellies, Vaal and Limpopo teams have produced immensely to PSL teams in the past five years."

Ephraim Maamoe agrees:

"Discipline is the integral part."

Andy Madlala respects McCarthy:

"Such a rock in days at Naturena."

Phanuel Hlatshwayo backs McCarthy:

"That's true."

Thembelani Goge KaBhengu says McCarthy is on the right track:

"I agree with him."

Stellenbosch FC star still has Bafana Bafana hopes

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens said he still dreams of playing for Bafana Bafana despite his age.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper has been in impressive form for Stellies, and he hopes that one day, his performances will catch the eye of Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Source: Briefly News