Reality television star Chuene “Chuenzaaa ChuChu” Kaapu popularly known as Chuenza has come under fire from social media users after he shared his banking details asking for donations.

Chuenza blasted for asking for money

Big Brother Mzansi fans are going over and above for the housemates. Social media users have set up accounts to donate money to their favourites. Some housemates have even gone on social media to ask Mzansi to donate some money to them after the show ended.

Popular housemate Chuenza is among the many stars who have gone online to ask for money. The media personality shared a post with his banking details and asked his fans to help with money to boost his brand. The post read:

"As I officially close this #BBMzansi chapter, I wanted to end it off with a very important request that my #ChuChuBears asked me to do. ❤️ Any contribution towards building my brand would be highly appreciated.❤️"

Fans drag Chuenza for asking for donations

Surprisingly, social media users came out guns blazing at Chuenza as if he was the first Big Brother Mzansi star to ask fans for donations. Many shared their thoughts on why they would not be donating to the star.

@MissCoco____ said:

"What did you do in that house that makes you think you're worthy of donations? Le tlwaela di fans masepa lona."

@ishu_sabz commented:

"Aren’t you afraid of random debit orders hitting your account? you so brave"

@negative_warona added:

"It may seem as though everyone wants donations its no longer a choice its an obligation "

@PhillyPonks commented:

"Lol, shame did he even have a fan base at all chuchu wethu"

@SematsatsaS said:

"Bathing, since when di housemates ask their fans for money/ donations? Kore only Yolanda and Liema, Sinaye fans donated without being asked. It is embarrassing.

BB Mzansi winner McJunior still can’t believe he is R2M richer

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi star McJunior broke the internet after he was announced as the winner of the reality TV show's season four, and recently, he spoke about his journey on the popular reality TV show.

Social media is buzzing as Big Brother Mzansi star McJunior won the competition, bagging himself a whooping R2 million, becoming the second male to win the grand prize after last season's winner, Mphowabadimo.

