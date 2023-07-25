A video of a woman trying to eat sushi at a restaurant has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on Tiktok shows South African chef, Zanele Van Zyl attempting to eat the Japanese dish using chopsticks

The woman struggles greatly at using the sticks leaving entertained Mzansi netizens laughing out loud

A video of a woman attempting to eat sushi using chopsticks had Mzansi busting with laughter.

Social media users were amused by how South African chef Zanele Van Zyl ate her sushi. Image: @cookingwithzanele/TikTok

Source: TikTok

South African chef struggles to use chopsticks to eat her sushi

The video posted by chef and social media food influencer, Zanele Van Zyl (@cookingwithzanele) shows her seated at a restaurant before a plate of sushi.

Zanele is seen trying to grab a piece of the Japanese rice dish using chopsticks but struggles greatly to handle the sticks to her desire. Frustrated with the tedious utensils, Zanele soon checks to see if the coast is clear as she grabs the sushi with her hands and dips it into some soy sauce before placing it into her mouth.

"How to eat sushi, one on one," Zanele humorously captioned the post.

According to Mutsuhisa, to eat sushi with chopsticks, simply place your sticks on either side of the piece and use your forefinger to gently pinch it. Avoid spearing the sushi with your chopsticks, as this can damage the delicate roll.

According to Hiro88, some people are surprised to learn that sushi is traditionally a finger food, eaten with one's hands. Chopsticks aren't necessary when eating maki rolls or nigiri (raw fish atop rice). However, sashimi—sliced raw fish—is eaten with chopsticks.

South Africans react with banter and jokes at the viral TikTok video

Mthobisi said:

"Zanele ❤️❤️❤️mkamuntu."

Mela_N❤️ responded:

"Look left, right then ATTACK!!."

sibongiledube34 commented:

"Indaba yescefe, awuhlangani nayo mtakaMah ."

Milisuxolo replied:

"Me at the first attempt sana andifuni kusokoliswa ngamakhuni mna♥️♥️."

Sthe_MaZwide reacted:

"Ayi once."

user2676159719451 commented:

"Khona masengathi sihlukana neminwe ."

