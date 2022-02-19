"Something fishy loading": Tito Mboweni takes Mzansi on a culinary journey

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni took South Africa on a culinary journey from the chopping block to pot

He showed, step by step, how he prepared his latest fish dish and throughout the ordeal, Mzansi was filling with anxiety

He revealed his final dish and told people not to worry about the fish drowning, they live in water

Tito Mboweni is at it again; cooking up a storm in his kitchen. He took South Africa on a culinary journey, teasing us with chopped tomatoes, crushed garlic and green peppers.

Tito Mboweni went on a culinary quest and took Mzansi along for the ride. Photo credit: @tito_mboweni

Source: Twitter

Along the way, he shared cooking tips and hints. He revealed that he was going to cook fresh yellowtail. He also asked for South Africa to pray for him.

It all started with some ripe tomatoes

Followed by chopped tomatoes to show Mzansi where it was going

Fresh garlic deepens the taste, according to Chef Tito

The final preparations had been completed and the fish revealed in all their glory. Before embarking on the final leg of this culinary quest, Tito asked Mzani one more time for prayers.

Mzansi was not sure how the end result would turn out, some were sceptical about Tito's cooking skills, others were concerned about the price of tomatoes.

Tito shared a picture of the fish in a pot and beat haters to the punch by saying:

"I know what you will say. “God, he drowned the fish”! Fish lives in water! It’s coming on ok!"

Social media users had a thing or two to say about the state of the fish

@Miss_Fipaza:

"Fish normally look alive even after cooking it, but Lena it's dead dead dead ."

@Hloni_L1:

"My chef I knew it was gonna be bad but not at this level oja makaka shem ."

