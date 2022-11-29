Woman’s R500 Online Shopping Turns Into ‘What I Ordered vs What I Got’ Nightmare After Getting Rotten Fruit
- A woman shared her experience of what she ordered versus what she got, and it was a horrific sight
- The people reacted to how a major gifting retailer NetFlorist messed up an order and disappointed a customer
- People had jokes, especially because the woman spent hundreds of rands for the shoddy service
One woman shared what she went through with a gift company NetFlorist. A woman ordered a bouquet of chocolate strawberries, which did not arrive as expected.
Many people reacted to the post exposing the company. People were just as horrified by what she received.
Peeps react to woman's disastrous online order from SA business
A lady @Aadilah6_ ordered chocolate strawberries with a birthday message written on them. She shared her experience with Net Florist writing:
"What I ordered vs what I got. Disgusted @NetFlorist(Arrived a week late and gone off)."
The woman received comments from netizens who felt sorry for her. Others shared their own stories about an issue with delivery from the same company.
@coconut_yoghurt commented:
"First thing you did wrong was to place the order."
@nazzya_ commented:
"I also had an issue with them today . They failed to deliver a parcel and I had to phone them and teach them how to use google maps. Pathetic."
@leapatience_x commented:
"Saw a cake I wanted, almost a grand at the time, fortunately came black friday special and I was shocked to see how dry and tasteless it was. If you’re gonna charge R800 for a cake, let it at least be woolies quality?"
@Aadilah6_ commented:
"And those strawberries look like they were harvested in 2018. Sies man."
@62zoolane commented:
"I’m howling bcos who in their right mind orders chocolate strawberries online that's a disaster waiting to happen."
@mpumie_z
"Lmao I remember on my birthday in 2019…my gift was delivered at 20:00 at work. They have not cared about anything for a very long time now!"
@tammy222_ commented:
"They don’t care anymore shame."
What she ordered vs what she got: Lady gets opposite of R1k dress bought online
Briefly News previously reported that online users were in for a lot when the lady said her latest experience being misled by an online boutique seller. A woman bought a dress that looked completely different from what when she got.
The disgruntled lady was exposing the boutique for selling a dress that looked completely different in person. Online users could not stop laughing at what she received.
A woman @khosiamelia shared a picture showing what her friend received after ordering from a South African clothing boutique. The lady ordered a dress covered in crystals and was tight. Instead, she got a dress with some poles attached and a different construction.
Source: Briefly News