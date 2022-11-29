A woman shared her experience of what she ordered versus what she got, and it was a horrific sight

The people reacted to how a major gifting retailer NetFlorist messed up an order and disappointed a customer

People had jokes, especially because the woman spent hundreds of rands for the shoddy service

One woman shared what she went through with a gift company NetFlorist. A woman ordered a bouquet of chocolate strawberries, which did not arrive as expected.

One woman ordered chocolate-covered strawberries but got a disaster instead. Image: Getty Images/Thomas Barwick/Twitter/Aadilah6_.

Many people reacted to the post exposing the company. People were just as horrified by what she received.

Peeps react to woman's disastrous online order from SA business

A lady @Aadilah6_ ordered chocolate strawberries with a birthday message written on them. She shared her experience with Net Florist writing:

"What I ordered vs what I got. Disgusted @NetFlorist(Arrived a week late and gone off)."

The woman received comments from netizens who felt sorry for her. Others shared their own stories about an issue with delivery from the same company.

@coconut_yoghurt commented:

"First thing you did wrong was to place the order."

@nazzya_ commented:

"I also had an issue with them today . They failed to deliver a parcel and I had to phone them and teach them how to use google maps. Pathetic."

@leapatience_x commented:

"Saw a cake I wanted, almost a grand at the time, fortunately came black friday special and I was shocked to see how dry and tasteless it was. If you’re gonna charge R800 for a cake, let it at least be woolies quality?"

@Aadilah6_ commented:

"And those strawberries look like they were harvested in 2018. Sies man."

@62zoolane commented:

"I’m howling bcos who in their right mind orders chocolate strawberries online that's a disaster waiting to happen."

@mpumie_z

"Lmao I remember on my birthday in 2019…my gift was delivered at 20:00 at work. They have not cared about anything for a very long time now!"

@tammy222_ commented:

"They don’t care anymore shame."

