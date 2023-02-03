TikTok star's hilarious comb-out waves hair reveal video garners attention with over 23 million views

Wave hairstyles for men usually take time to develop, but the Tiktoker reveals an innovative way to get the style

The viral post sparked humorous comments from netizens as many of them thought they were looking at some else at first

TikTok star reveals comb-out waves hair transformation. @douross_tv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok star @Douross_tv is known for producing viral male hair content. Most of it showcases different "wave" hairstyle styles and fake beard styles. Waves are usually rocked by men with short hair and require weeks of brushing to get their consistency. But his are a little different.

In a post that has over 23 million views at the time of publishing, he combs out his blond waves to reveal an afro underneath it, much to the surprise of a few netizens.

Comb-out wave hairstyles might be the new weaves

Hands up if you've heard men criticize women for wearing weaves. Turns out that men may not be so innocent after all. Fake beards have been making the rounds for years, and now guys are getting a little more innovative with instant hairstyle looks.

Check out the video below:

Netizens clap back with hilarious comments after hair reveal

You think you know someone until they show you who they are. It's no surprise that the viral video left some people with trust issues. Forget hair, most users thought it was dried-out ramen noodles.

@Ellie said:

"Now I don't trust my bf anymore. He is always wearing waves! What if his hairline is like it I'm scared fr man..."

@Haf said:

"That’s where my ramen pack went"

@SHOWOFFPRAISE1 agreed:

"I thought he had Ramen noodles on his head at first"

@Rocky Wonderheart commented:

"Now we gotta take y’all swimming on the first date "

