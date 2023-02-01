Doctors Without Borders (MSF) expressed concern after one of its employees was caught on camera allegedly partaking in a looting incident

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media in which a group of people can be seen stealing meat from a truck in KwaZulu-Natal

The organisation said the employee is cooperating with police, the meat owners and authorities and is also expected to appear in court soon

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

KWAZULU-NATAL - Doctors Without Borders (MSF) broke its silence on the employee who was allegedly part of the group that looted a meat truck in the King Cetshwayo district.

A driver from Doctors Without Borders is in hot water for allegedly looting meat from a truck. Image: @naicker_pat

Source: Twitter

The organisation has expressed concern regarding the incident. On Tuesday, 31 January, MSF said it is cooperating with police, the meat owners and legal authorities to clarify the events regarding the staff member employed as a driver.

A video of the looting incident was widely shared on social media in which people can be seen taking meat from the truck. In the clip, an MSF vehicle is parked among others and the driver shuts down claims that he looted, despite cuts of meat being packed on the flatbed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TimesLIVE, the driver reported the incident to MSF managers in Eshowe. The group said that its preliminary investigations found that the meat was put in the back of the MSF pickup.

The driver was allegedly being pressured into helping the looters which he refused to do. MSF said that the incident has affected its relationship with the communities it serves in KwaZulu-Natal.

A police investigation into the matter is currently ongoing. The driver is expected to appear in the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court soon, IOL reported.

Mzansi reacts to the meat looting

@vuxulu said:

“Job gone for wanting to steal.”

@e2memphis posted:

“He better start packing. Tarnishing the image of the company bla bla bla, bringing the name of the company into disrepute... The dismissal letter reads.”

@reallypeeps1 added:

“Deep concern and..... fire him for bringing the organisation into disrepute and charge him for using your vehicle to commit a criminal offence. Your "Concern" is of no concern to us, only your actions are.”

KZN residents loot truck transporting meat, Mzansi peeps rushing to put cow carcasses into cars has SA in stitches

Briefly News also reported that online users reacted to seeing people getting meat from a truck delivering it. People had much to say as the person who took the video of the looting filmed the crime.

People flooded the comment section with reactions to the viral video of the theft. Online users were disturbed about how many people showed up to steal.

A video, shared on Twitter by @AviationABC, shows people rushing towards a meat delivery truck stuck on the side of the road and helping themselves to the carcasses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News