A student who was late for class got a hilarious punishment, the lecturer asked him to dance for other students

The young man chose to do one of the trending and hardest moves, the Mzala challenge

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding him funny for his choice of moves

A student danced in front of the entire class after being late. Images: @andilexkzxkz/ TikTok, @andile_xkz/ Instagram

A latecomer was asked by his lecturer to dance for the whole class before he took a sit to join the lesson.

@andilexkzxkz took to his TikTok account to share the hilarious moment. In the clip, he stands in front of the class while the lecturer is busy with other things.

Out of all dances, the TikTok user chose to do the Mzala dance challenge. This is a dance that has proven to be very tricky for many.

The dance has become popular on TikTok, with netizens partaking in trying to master it but with fail.

Late student dances for the whole class

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the dancing student funny

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users laughing at the situation and hilariously roasting the student for his stiff moves.

@⊹₊｡ꕤ˚₊⊹ commented:

"I’d go back home ."

@boity_52 can relate:

"With us when you're late you sing."

@Lindelwa Ndzimandze hilariously asked:

"So I must pay R8,3k for that module and also dance when I come at a time that’s convenient for me as the client?."

@lastborn2.4 doesn't relate:

"At UKZN you arrive late , sign the register & leave early with no punishments or so. ."

@Andiswa Nenhlanhla, they wouldn't last:

"I’d quit school ."

@thandiey02 said:

"With us when you’re late you make a joke and make sure people laugh."

