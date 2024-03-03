A TikTok video shows a woman in the University of Pretoria Zulu society having fun with the group at a gathering

In the clip, one of the Zulu members was putting on a show, and the beautiful lady became a viral sensation

People were amazed by the skill that the young woman displayed in the entertaining TikTok video

A University of Pretoria (UP) student did a Zulu traditional dance and was the woman of the moment. In a video, she showed what she gets up to in the Zulu society.

A TikTok video of a University of Pretoria student in Zulu society went viral. Image: @tukszulusociety

Source: TikTok

Many people were stunned by how flexible the young lady was. The video of the dancing young woman received thousands of likes.

Woman nails Zulu traditional dance

A woman at UP went viral after doing a traditional dance. In the clip @tukszulusociety, she was doing indlamu, which is a Zulu traditional dance style.

Watch the video below:

SA raves about Zulu dancer

Many people thought the young lady looked amazing while dancing. Netizens pointed out that she is a baddie but is also in touch with her Zulu culture.

Read the comments below:

ntombiyakoNyambose was entertained:

"Hawwu khuphuka lapho Miss SA."

Amahle asked:

"Uqgoka usize bani enyaweni uSlender (What size shoe does she wear?)"

Nomzamo laughed:

"Khuphuka lapho XXXS."

Thandeka MasoCool Zo noted:

"Culani kodwa phela (you guys should sing) dinga ihlombe lomuntu."

St0llm.. wrote:

"Iteku lakhona zikhala ngempela manje."

Bellz Lynda commented:

"That's on puuuuuurrrrr!"

lisa_ngcongo said:

"I'd like to join you guys, are students from the private res allowed in?"

maloza78 gushed:

"She’s so tiny and adorable."

zaizo joked:

"Khuphuka lapho baddie."

5 Zulu friends do traditional dance to hip-hop beat

Briefly News previously reported that one video of guys doing a traditional dance went viral. In the video, the boys are doing the Zulu dance to a trap beat.

The young man's dance routine was a hit on TikTok. People could not get over how they perfectly executed the traditional dance to a hip-hop song.

@sfisodatsoro on TikTok posted a clip of guys who decided to do a traditional indlamu dance. People were fascinated but how perfectly they executed the performance.

Source: Briefly News