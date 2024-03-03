University of Pretoria Baddie Nails Indlamu, TikTok Video of Zulu Dance Has SA Drooling Over Beauty
- A TikTok video shows a woman in the University of Pretoria Zulu society having fun with the group at a gathering
- In the clip, one of the Zulu members was putting on a show, and the beautiful lady became a viral sensation
- People were amazed by the skill that the young woman displayed in the entertaining TikTok video
A University of Pretoria (UP) student did a Zulu traditional dance and was the woman of the moment. In a video, she showed what she gets up to in the Zulu society.
Many people were stunned by how flexible the young lady was. The video of the dancing young woman received thousands of likes.
Woman nails Zulu traditional dance
A woman at UP went viral after doing a traditional dance. In the clip @tukszulusociety, she was doing indlamu, which is a Zulu traditional dance style.
Watch the video below:
SA raves about Zulu dancer
Many people thought the young lady looked amazing while dancing. Netizens pointed out that she is a baddie but is also in touch with her Zulu culture.
Read the comments below:
ntombiyakoNyambose was entertained:
"Hawwu khuphuka lapho Miss SA."
Amahle asked:
"Uqgoka usize bani enyaweni uSlender (What size shoe does she wear?)"
Nomzamo laughed:
"Khuphuka lapho XXXS."
Thandeka MasoCool Zo noted:
"Culani kodwa phela (you guys should sing) dinga ihlombe lomuntu."
St0llm.. wrote:
"Iteku lakhona zikhala ngempela manje."
Bellz Lynda commented:
"That's on puuuuuurrrrr!"
lisa_ngcongo said:
"I'd like to join you guys, are students from the private res allowed in?"
maloza78 gushed:
"She’s so tiny and adorable."
zaizo joked:
"Khuphuka lapho baddie."
