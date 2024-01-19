7 Facts about Francois Lensley, the actor from Binnelanders
Francois Lensley is a South African actor, director, and martial artist best known for the role of Marko Greyling in the television series 7de Laan. The celebrated actor has also been featured in other leading series.
Francois has also appeared in Getroud Met Rugby: Die Sepie and Binnelanders. In 2000, he did television commercials for Coca-Cola and Nestle.
Francois Lensley's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Francois Lensley
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|December 1, 1976
|Age
|47 years old (In 2024)
|Country
|South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Occupation
|Actor, director
|Known for
|7de Laan
|Languages
|English, Afrikaans, Zulu
|Social media
How old is Francois Lensley?
Francois (age 47 years in 2024) was born on December 1, 1976. He speaks three languages: English, Zulu, and Afrikaans.
7 facts about Francois Lensley
- In 2001, he was attacked and shot by robbers in his home in Midrand. He sustained a gunshot in a tendon in his shoulder.
- He has two dogs.
- He makes online content and often posts his dogs.
- He is the director of 7de Laan and also plays the role of Marko Greyling.
- He is 47 years old in 2024.
- He once did TV commercials for Nestle and Coca-Cola.
- He speaks English, Afrikaans, and Zulu.
Francois Lensley's television shows
Francois has been a director and actor. Below are some of the notable television shows he has made appearances in:
- 7de Laan - Season 1 as Marko Greyling
- Binnelanders - Season 18 and 19 as Henry
- Getroud met Rugby: Die Sepie - Season 7 as Wouter
Above are the 7 Facts about Francois Lensley, the actor from Binnelanders. He is a renowned South African actor and director.
