Ronn Moss, best known for his former role as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful , had a South African internet user thinking he was speaking Afrikaans while promoting a new show

The American actor was attempting to speak another language as he promoted the new show he was starring in

People on the internet noticed the similarities between the two languages and commented on Ronn's The Bold and the Beautiful character

One person thought former 'The Bold and the Beautiful' actor Ronn Moss was speaking Afrikaans. Images: @ronnmoss

Source: Instagram

Ronn Moss, best known for his former role as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful, had a South African internet user thinking he spoke Afrikaans while promoting a new show. However, the series Ronn was part of was from the Netherlands, and he spoke Dutch.

On 10 September, 2025, the Dutch streaming service Videoland shared a clip of the 73-year-old actor saying, "Neighbour, what are you doing now?" in Dutch, which sounded similar to Afrikaans. Ronn was on set for the series Kees Flodder, where he plays the character Stu Sterling.

Kees Flodder is scheduled to premiere on Videoland in 2026.

Ronn Moss excites internet users

Many social media users were surprised to see The Bold and the Beautiful actor on their screens and reminisced about his time on the iconic soapie. South African online users in the comment section also spoke about assuming Ronn was speaking a local language.

Ridge Forrester was constantly having to choose between Taylor (left) and Brooke (right), with the latter having dated his father and brother. Image: @DrWoodfunk

Source: Twitter

@bhaka90 was confused at first and wrote:

"For a second, I was like, 'Who is translating to Afrikaans?'"

After translating what Ronn said into English, @kabelomgp added in the comment section:

"Teaching us Afrikaans gave us some advantage to follow some Dutch. I can now even watch Dutch news and soapies."

@mab69065 laughed and told the online community:

"My childhood crush."

@afigold1 begged the actor in the comment section:

"Ronn, please come back to 'The Bold and the Beautiful.' You're the best."

Looking at his silver strands, @user805146527993 said to Ronn:

"I think a change of hairstyle will do you wonders after all these years."

Speaking about one of The Bold and the Beautiful characters who played Ridge's love interest, @bartvandijk06 joked under the post:

"Brooke must be crying again inside the house for the 100 000th time, even without realising it really is the 100 000th time."

Watch the TikTok video on Videoland's account below:

4 Other stories about Afrikaans

In another article, Briefly News reported on a video showing a Dutch speaker and an Afrikaans speaker comparing words in their respective languages. People were surprised to hear how similar the languages were.

reported on a video showing a Dutch speaker and an Afrikaans speaker comparing words in their respective languages. People were surprised to hear how similar the languages were. World-renowned musician Seal bonded with a South African man and shared his take on speaking Afrikaans, showing how familiar he was with the language.

A local content creator hilariously shared a video of himself pronouncing local and international brands as if he were an Afrikaans-speaking person. He emphasised certain sounds often linked to the Afrikaans-speaking community.

A man from the United States shared his five favourite Afrikaans words with the internet. South African social media users were impressed by how fluent he sounded.

Source: Briefly News