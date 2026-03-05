An online wig purchase leaves a shopper disappointed after the delivered item looked very different from the listing

The wig advertised as a full frontal Brazilian weave did not match expectations, and the difference quickly caught attention online

Many people shared similar online shopping experiences, and some advised checking reviews before buying beauty products online

A disappointed online shopper’s situation reignited the classic what I ordered vs what I got conversation, reminding online shoppers why product reviews and seller ratings can matter more than pictures.

The pictureon the left showed Melita posing outside. Image: @melita0520

Source: TikTok

Online shopping excitement quickly turned into disappointment after TikTok user @melita0520 shared her experience buying a wig from Takealot. The video, posted on 17 February 2026, showed the difference between the advertised product and the wig that was actually delivered.

She had ordered what was described as a full frontal Brazilian weave priced at R473. The listing images showed a thick and natural-looking wig. But when the package arrived, the hair looked noticeably different. The strands appeared thinner, and the lace did not resemble the full frontal style shown in the product photos.

Online beauty purchase leaves shopper disappointed

Wigs are tricky to purchase online, as one would have to touch and feel the quality. However, the appetite for online convenience beats going to a physical store for many. But buyers sometimes rely heavily on images that may not always reflect the exact product quality once it arrives.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users quickly related to user @melita0520's video. Many joked about the classic what I ordered versus what I received scenario that often trends online. Others advised checking reviews carefully before purchasing beauty products online, while some encouraged the buyer to request a refund.

The screenshot on the left showed what she ordered. Image: @melita0520

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Simphiwe.mabaso8 asked:

"Am I the only one getting what I ordered from Takealot?"

FIONA wrote:

"I once got this wig. 😂😂 "

Choene Jacqueline Mabuela wrote:

"Na, I ordered ‘clueless’, but they gave me a full frontal."

Phirizola wrote:

"Takealot is a delivery company. You have to blame the manufacturer of the wig, because we only order things through Takealot."

Tebatso Heavenly wrote:

" Sorry. I also ordered it, and it came with the black and gold, but it didn’t match the description. 🤣😂"

Nqobile wrote:

"I returned mine yesterday after waiting so long for it."

Shielah wrote:

"I've realised that most Takealot items are from Shein."

Rositta Rose wrote:

"Me too. Last week, they delivered the same wig as yours. I wanted the water-curly wig. 😂 I sent it back and asked for a refund."

Niah Shabangu wrote:

"That’s why I love buying something that I can see with my own eyes."

Refilwe M wrote:

"My relationship with Takealot when it comes to weaves is done. That was me last week. 🤣"

Lelolutho wrote:

"Yhoo ufumene esam. Never again ndi-order wig eTakealot, ngathi yi steel wool. Translation: Yoh, I got the same one. I will never order a wig from Takealot again; it looked like steel wool.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Takealot purchases

A TikTok review by a South African woman shared insights after using Takealot cast-iron pots for three months, sparking interest.

A South African woman shared her honest review of Takealot invisible braces, revealing her progress after just weeks of use.

A TikTok user shared a clip of her mom ordering a tiny fender lamp from Takealot after trusting the product photo without reading the size details in the listing.

Source: Briefly News