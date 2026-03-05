“What I Bought vs What I Got”: Woman Regrets Takealot Wig Purchase
- An online wig purchase leaves a shopper disappointed after the delivered item looked very different from the listing
- The wig advertised as a full frontal Brazilian weave did not match expectations, and the difference quickly caught attention online
- Many people shared similar online shopping experiences, and some advised checking reviews before buying beauty products online
A disappointed online shopper’s situation reignited the classic what I ordered vs what I got conversation, reminding online shoppers why product reviews and seller ratings can matter more than pictures.
Online shopping excitement quickly turned into disappointment after TikTok user @melita0520 shared her experience buying a wig from Takealot. The video, posted on 17 February 2026, showed the difference between the advertised product and the wig that was actually delivered.
She had ordered what was described as a full frontal Brazilian weave priced at R473. The listing images showed a thick and natural-looking wig. But when the package arrived, the hair looked noticeably different. The strands appeared thinner, and the lace did not resemble the full frontal style shown in the product photos.
Online beauty purchase leaves shopper disappointed
Wigs are tricky to purchase online, as one would have to touch and feel the quality. However, the appetite for online convenience beats going to a physical store for many. But buyers sometimes rely heavily on images that may not always reflect the exact product quality once it arrives.
Social media users quickly related to user @melita0520's video. Many joked about the classic what I ordered versus what I received scenario that often trends online. Others advised checking reviews carefully before purchasing beauty products online, while some encouraged the buyer to request a refund.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Here’s how Mzansi reacted
Simphiwe.mabaso8 asked:
"Am I the only one getting what I ordered from Takealot?"
FIONA wrote:
"I once got this wig. 😂😂 "
Choene Jacqueline Mabuela wrote:
"Na, I ordered ‘clueless’, but they gave me a full frontal."
Phirizola wrote:
McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski roasted online after uncomfortable moment with new product offering
"Takealot is a delivery company. You have to blame the manufacturer of the wig, because we only order things through Takealot."
Tebatso Heavenly wrote:
" Sorry. I also ordered it, and it came with the black and gold, but it didn’t match the description. 🤣😂"
Nqobile wrote:
"I returned mine yesterday after waiting so long for it."
Shielah wrote:
"I've realised that most Takealot items are from Shein."
Rositta Rose wrote:
"Me too. Last week, they delivered the same wig as yours. I wanted the water-curly wig. 😂 I sent it back and asked for a refund."
Niah Shabangu wrote:
"That’s why I love buying something that I can see with my own eyes."
Refilwe M wrote:
"My relationship with Takealot when it comes to weaves is done. That was me last week. 🤣"
Lelolutho wrote:
"Yhoo ufumene esam. Never again ndi-order wig eTakealot, ngathi yi steel wool. Translation: Yoh, I got the same one. I will never order a wig from Takealot again; it looked like steel wool.”
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za