American reality TV star Kim Kardashian was excitedly announced as the lead character in an upcoming series, All's Fair

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on social media that Kanye West's ex-wife is leading a series

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kim Kardashian bagging a new acting role

Kim Kardashian landed a new acting role. Image: Edward Berthelot/Alain Jocard

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Kim Kardashian is working hard and playing smart this year, and it is all evident with all the cheques she has been bagging.

Kim Kardashian bags new acting role

Social media has been buzzing after it was discovered that the popular American reality TV star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, recently bagged a new acting role.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela made the announcement on Twitter (X) that Kanye West's ex-wife and the star who launched a new SKIMS campaign, Fairy Butt Mother in February 2025, was the lead character in the upcoming new series, All's Fair.

"CASTING NEWS: Kim Kardashian Leads New Series. The reality superstar is the lead of a star studded cast of Ryan Murphy's new legal drama series called All's Fair. Kardashian is also an Executive Producer on the project. The Hulu show will likely stream in Mzansi via Disney+."

Watch the trailer below:

Netizens react to Kim K's upcoming new role

Shortly after the news about Kardashian's new job was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Ntebaleng_ commented:

"It's bad enough that her voice is insufferable, and now we're gonna be subjected to her horrendous acting skills? Oh my lord."

@Success_008 responded:

"One thing about Kimberly she will learn and work hard."

@BoityBell replied:

"@KimKardashian is a smart and hard-working woman. Love this for her."

@uThembisa wrote:

"Kim "leading" Glenn Close is wild!"

@Shitstirrer23 said:

"All Star cast but it looks boring and low budget."

Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian co-founded SKIMS with Emma and Jens Grede in 2019, when they launched their first collection, which is full of various bodysuits, bras, and other shapewear.

Kardashian, later, in 2023, launched her own Skims men's underwear line, which reportedly made a million dollars per minute on the day it was launched. It also reached more than 25,000 sales on its website within the first five minutes of opening.

American socialite Kim shared on an episode of The Kardashians why she decided to hire a male nanny for Saint. She said:

"Sustaining a high degree of rigour and self-discipline can pose a significant challenge for me. Growing up, my parents didn't impose stringent regulations, and considering my hectic schedule, I found it immensely beneficial to engage a 'manny' to assist in managing situations of this nature."

Kanye West logs off on social media

Previously, Briefly News reported that Kanye West deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account, leaving fans and critics debating whether it was a personal choice, a strategic move, or a response to backlash. His comments leading up to his X account deactivation sparked outrage and added to the ongoing criticism of his behaviour and statements.

As always, social media users had mixed reactions, with some fans predicting that West would be back on the platform within 30 days.

