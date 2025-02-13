Kim Kardashian has introduced SKIMS' new Fairy Butt Mother campaign, offering instant booty enhancement with no squats required

The campaign features SKIMS ' Ultimate Butt line, including shapewear, bodysuits, and leggings designed to lift and round the bottom

Fans have mixed reactions on social media, some are praising the new collection, which drops just in time for Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian has launched a new SKIMS campaign, Fairy Butt Mother, introducing shapewear designed to give instant booty-lifting results. Image: Kim Kardashian

Source: Instagram

Why fly to Turkey when the fairy butt mother can magically make your dream butt appear?

Well, Kim Kardashian, a 44-year-old American socialite and businesswoman popularly known for starring in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has launched a new campaign titled Fairy Butt Mother under her brand SKIMS. The campaign mainly focuses on SKIMS' latest booty enhancement products.

SKIMS Ultimate Butt is a new line of shapewear, bodysuits, and leggings designed to give whoever's wearing it the bottom instant lifting and rounding results. Kardashian posted the campaign video on social media captioned:

"Five years in the making, our Ultimate butt-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream butt appear (no squats required), courtesy of SKIMS Fairy Butt Mother..."

In the campaign video, Kim Kardashian waves a magic wand, instantly transforming a woman’s shape, boosting both her confidence and her silhouette. Images: Kim Kardashian

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to the campaign

Netizens were impressed by the video and flooded her comments section with reactions. Some fans believe this new collection is the next instalment of Kim's rapid growth in the business world. Here are some of the comments from X:

@Damian_Hanover:

"OMG! The Ultimate Butt drops just in time for Valentine's Day! I've always wanted a big butt. Thanks Fairy Butt Mother!"

@Fityeth:

"I’m here for it."

@BigImpactHuman:

"...or we can accept our butt for the size that they are."

Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS

Kim Kardashian co-founded SKIMS with Emma and Jens Grede in 2019, when they launched their first collection, which is full of various bodysuits, bras, and other shapewear. Kardashian later, in 2023, launched her own Skims men's underwear line, which reportedly made a million dollars per minute on the day it was launched.

