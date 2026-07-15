Polokwane business owner Tsebe Philimon Moloto was granted bail after his recent arrest

He allegedly set alight his business partner’s vehicle and a commercial signage board

A local resident expressed deep sadness after the suspect was released on bail

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Pictures of the HiLux burning and Mr Moloto with an award. Images: Ladgac Sesi Leb and Tman Sello

Source: Facebook

The Polokwane Magistrates Court granted local businessman Tsebe Philimon Moloto bail of R50,000 on Tuesday. He faced two counts of malicious damage to property following a serious fire.

Police arrested him for allegedly burning his former girlfriend’s car and business sign. The incident happened during a bitter dispute between the two prominent business partners. The state did not oppose his release during the brief court appearance.

Journalist and content creator Sontaga Letshelele shared a video containing a resident’s reaction. She expressed sadness because they hoped the suspect would remain locked behind bars.

The legal release on bail does not signal the end of this case. She explained that local people still want to see absolute justice eventually served. She hopes the state will continue chasing this legal matter very aggressively.

She was peacefully sleeping inside her home when the noisy alarm initially sounded. She remembered waking up when people called for help during the scary fire. A Toyota Hilux belonging to a popular local brand was burning outside then.

They later found their own business signage board completely destroyed by the flames. The victim refused to explain the primary reasons behind their company’s internal division. Local residents quickly realised that the burning incident directly targeted their business.

Social Media divides Polokwane community

Many online viewers are speculating about what actually happened between the divided parties. Some social media users claimed that they do not believe the severe allegations.

One commenter stated that Moloto is too smart to commit such destructive crimes. Others wondered how many similar brands are currently operating inside the local area.

They noted that nobody owns the official trademark copyright for this specific name. Therefore, anyone in the city can easily trade under the popular brand name.

This community remains deeply divided over the complex situation happening in Limpopo province. The police will continue with their detailed investigations until the next court date.

Watch the Facebook video:

Source: Briefly News