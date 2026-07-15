Former police minister Bheki Cele told the Khampepe Commission that TRC cases received limited attention while SAPS was focused on securing the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Cele admitted he only became more familiar with TRC matters after being appointed minister of police, rather than during his time as national police commissioner

He accepted responsibility for delays in TRC investigations between 2009 and 2011, citing resource constraints and competing security demands at the time

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Former police minister Bheki Cele has told the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry that Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases received little attention during his time as national police commissioner, largely because the South African Police Service was consumed by preparations for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele was testifying at the Khampepe Commission. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA and Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

Bheki Cele opens up before the Khampepe Commission

Cele was testifying before the commission and explained that the TRC matters were seldom raised with him during that period and that he assumed they were being handled directly by then-Hawks head General Anwa Dramat.

"I don't think much attention was brought to me about the TRC cases," Cele said.

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"I'm sure the head of the Hawks then was General Anwa Dramat. If there were cases, they would have been referred directly to him."

World Cup dominated SAPS focus

Commissioner Andrea Gabriel questioned how Cele could have been unaware of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases while leading the police service. Cele said the organisation’s resources and focus were heavily directed towards ensuring the country successfully hosted the tournament.

“When I became National Commissioner, we had a very focused project. That was the 2010 World Cup,” Cele said.

He added that other responsibilities may have taken a back seat as SAPS worked to meet the security demands of the global event.

Cele also recalled the concerns surrounding South Africa’s ability to host the tournament, claiming FIFA secretary-general Jérôme Valcke was emotional during a visit to OR Tambo International Airport in March 2010 amid fears the event could be relocated to countries such as Australia or Germany because of crime concerns.

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Source: Briefly News