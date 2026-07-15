The DA is demanding answers over the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's R30.95 million FIFA World Cup programme

The party wants Parliament to scrutinise the spending and has submitted further parliamentary questions

The department says a detailed breakdown will be released once all costs have been reconciled

The DA is demanding answers from Gayton McKenzie's department after nearly R31 million was spent on South Africa's FIFA World Cup programme. Image: SportArtsCultur

Source: Twitter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has turned up the pressure on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie after questioning nearly R31 million spent on South Africa's FIFA World Cup 2026 programme.

The party says it wants greater accountability over the expenditure and plans to push for further scrutiny in Parliament after receiving a parliamentary reply from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC).

DA wants answers over FIFA World Cup spending

According to the department, South Africa's FIFA World Cup programme cost an estimated R30,945,370.15. The expenditure covered official travel, hospitality suites, match tickets, fan engagement activities and the Legends Exhibition Match.

The department also confirmed that travel for an official delegation of 18 departmental officials cost an estimated R7,865,134.97.

Unsatisfied with the response, the DA said it would submit additional parliamentary questions and ask Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture to call the department to account over the expenditure.

Department says final figures are still being reconciled

The department said the official delegation comprised McKenzie, two ministerial support staff, Director-General Cynthia Khumalo and a 14-member project team deployed across FIFA World Cup host cities.

It also funded 20 artists and cultural participants as part of South Africa's cultural activation programme.

However, the department said it could not yet provide a full participant-by-participant breakdown because the programme involved officials, artists, football legends, media partners, sponsor-funded supporters and implementation partners.

It said a final reconciliation is underway and will include participants' names, roles, destinations, travel costs, accommodation, allowances, visas, insurance and funding sources.

The department also stressed that the "Lucky Fans" initiative was fully funded by sponsors and not taxpayers.

Parliament could probe expenditure

The DA maintains that greater transparency is needed and wants the department to fully account for how public funds were spent during the tournament. The department, however, insists it will only release the final reconciled figures once all invoices and costs have been verified to avoid publishing incomplete information.

Gayton McKenzie faces a separate corruption investigation

Briefly News also reported that Gayton McKenzie was ordered by the Western Cape High Court to hand over documents in a separate corruption investigation linked to a 2022 fundraising gala held during his tenure as mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality.

The order forms part of a probe into allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption, with investigators examining how R3 million raised at the event was managed.

Source: Briefly News