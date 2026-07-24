A woman in a red T-shirt and apron was filmed grabbing a live snake with her bare hands while bystanders looked on

The video was posted by @mustsharenews who jokingly asked whether the woman had called the fire department or the other way around

Social media users from around the world praised the barefoot woman for her fearlessness

The barefoot woman was seen holding onto the snake and pulling it out as it continued to wriggle, as several people stood around. Image: @mustsharenews

Source: TikTok

A barefoot woman has taken the internet by storm after a video of her catching a snake with her bare hands went viral on Threads. The clip, shared by user @mustsharenews, showed the woman dressed in a red T-shirt and apron crouching down beside a puddle of water to grab the wriggling snake. She held on firmly and pulled it free as onlookers gathered around her.

A man in a brown shirt attempted to help by striking the snake's head with a broom, but the woman was the one doing most of the work. The TikTok page @mustsharenews posted the video with a tongue-in-cheek question about whether the woman had called the Fire and Rescue Department for backup or whether it was the other way around.

Men stood back while woman held on

What struck viewers most was not just the woman's courage, but the contrast between her confidence and the hesitation of the men around her. Several people stood watching without stepping in, while she handled the situation herself.

Check out the TikTok video below:

People praise the woman's bravery

The comment section filled up quickly, with people from different countries weighing in on what they had just witnessed.

Ggeraham joked:

"The snake is calling abang bomba to be saved from that kakak."

Charlie's Herd Rescue wrote:

"You don't mess with Asian grannies; they're tougher than most cowboys."

Thomas said:

"I have seen snakes in the Pahang jungles while working; I am the first person to run away. This woman is really brave. 😳"

Al Amal commented:

"Women can be more courageous than men. 🥰"

verawong123 simply wrote:

"She's so gangsta."

Mocha added:

"I'm proud of her doing it the way Australians would, just get in there. 😎"

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Source: Briefly News