Francois Venter announced his retirement from rugby after more than 300 senior appearances spanning 16 years

The 35-year-old Sharks midfielder cited a serious head knock as a turning point in his decision to walk away from the sport

Venter earned seven Test caps for the Springboks and spoke candidly about the career he had always dreamed of

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Springbok centre Francois Venter has confirmed his retirement from professional rugby at the age of 35, ending a career that stretched across 16 years and more than 300 senior appearances

Springboks star Francois Venter (L) has been forced to retire from rugby due to an injury. Image:@swys_venter

Source: Instagram

Venter explained to Rapport that the decision to retire developed over time, with his body and a frightening concussion playing a major role. The Sharks midfielder said he felt it was the right moment to shift his focus towards a new chapter and spend more time with his family.

Why is Francois Venter retiring?

The former Grey College star revealed that the serious head knock was a turning point, forcing him to reassess his priorities and realise there were more important things beyond rugby.

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Despite a relatively brief international career, Venter achieved what he described as his greatest ambition. He became Springbok No 877, earning seven Test caps between 2016 and 2017 after making his debut against England at Twickenham.

As seen in the post below on X.

A Springbok dream fulfilled

While he acknowledged that a longer run in the green and gold would have been welcome, he expressed no bitterness about the path his career took.

"Before I decided to retire, I always wondered whether what I'd done was enough. My biggest dream was to play for the Springboks and have a successful professional career. Obviously I would have liked to play more Tests, but that wasn't in the Lord's plan," he said.

Several rugby legends have retired in recent memory. In March, Wales legend Liam Williams was forced by an ongoing knee injury to step away from the sport. French rugby star Uini Atonio was also forced to retire after suffering a major health setback.

Welsh rugby legend retires

Briefly News previously reported that an international rugby legend announced that he will call time on his iconic career at the end of this season, bringing a close to a prolific playing journey.

The 34-year-old Wales icon George North has earned 121 caps, won four Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams.

Source: Briefly News