Noma Mngoma's elegant new photos had social media users praising her youthful appearance, with many saying she looks incredible at 51

While most fans admired her beauty and style, others questioned whether the viral images had been edited or generated using AI

The stunning snaps sparked a lively debate online as admirers shared compliments and critics weighed in with mixed opinions

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Noma Mngoma's elegant look impressed many social media users. Image: Noma Mngoma

Source: Instagram

Noma Mngoma has once again become a trending topic after breathtaking new photo of her circulated on social media. The businesswoman and media personality impressed many with her elegant all-white outfit, pearl accessories and polished look, prompting fans to gush over how youthful she appears at 51.

While countless social media users praised her timeless beauty, others questioned whether the images had been heavily edited or created using artificial intelligence.

Fans celebrate Noma's youthful appearance

The viral post quickly attracted hundreds of reactions, with many users applauding Noma for looking graceful and stylish. One user, @teffo_ME, simply wrote:

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"She is beautiful."

Another admirer, @Nkosana_Tebogo, commented:

"She must share the secret so that my wife looks this fine at 50 years old too."

@MaJwarha also approved of the look, writing:

"She can dress this one 👌"

Others question the viral photo

Not everyone was convinced the image was completely authentic. Some users suggested the photo may have been enhanced or generated using AI.

@Masukude wrote:

"AI generated🥺"

Another user, @OluChi543, added:

"But that's AI.. edited pics 😂😂"

@Queen also shared doubts, commenting:

"This pic looks photoshopped ☹️"

Mixed reactions keep the conversation going

Fans praised Noma's youthful appearance while others questioned the photo. Image: Noma Mngoma

Source: Instagram

Despite the scepticism, many agreed that Noma continues to command attention with her fashion choices and public appearances.

One humorous comment from @Zenzo read:

"She looks like 51 moss."

Another user, @Taurus Zuckerberg, questioned one detail of the outfit, saying:

"She looks good at 51 😍🥹 but why is she wearing gloves?"

See more comments in the X post below:

Whether fans believed the photo was untouched or digitally enhanced, the discussion showed that Noma Mngoma remains one of South Africa's most talked-about personalities. Her latest picture once again proved that a single social media post is enough to spark admiration, debate and thousands of reactions online.

Norma Mngoma reportedly finds love again

Previously Briefly News reported that businesswoman Norma Mngoma reportedly found love again after her highly publicised split from former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba.

Reports claimed she had moved on with another man, with sources saying she was happy and embracing a fresh chapter in her personal life.

While Norma kept details of her relationship private, the reports sparked widespread interest, with many social media users wishing her well and praising her for moving forward after a difficult period.

Source: Briefly News