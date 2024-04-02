Entrepreneur Norma Mngoma has allegedly found love again following her messy divorce

Norma Mngoma was married to former Minister Malusi Gigaba, and they had a very public divorce

Mngoma's alleged new man is a lawyer who spoils her rotten, and they have reportedly been spotted out a few times

Norma Mngoma is allegedly a gone-girl as her new man has swooped her off her feet.

Norma Mngoma has moved on from Malusi Gigaba, and her new relationship is going strong. Image: @norma.mngoma, Rodger Bosch via Getty Images

All about Norma Mngoma's new bae

Businesswoman Norma Mngoma has reportedly found love again, and it is said that her new man is a lawyer. The Advisory Member of Brics CCI was also spotted out with this new man at restaurants in Johannesburg.

According to ZiMoja, Mngoma's alleged new beau spoils her rotten, and they have taken things to a new level.

"They have a lot in common...the couple is planning on taking their relationship to another level."

Norma finds love gain after messy divorce

Following her messy divorce with former Minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma was rumoured to be dating a lawyer.

She was also photographed with a hunky man, and many people speculated that she had moved on.

After her first relationship with a lawyer failed, she is now also linked to another lawyer.

It was further reported that her new man is going through a divorce from a well-known actress.

Norma Mngoma speaks on relationship rumours

Reacting to the news, Norma denied this claim to the news publication. She denied meeting the man's children and said she only goes to Pretoria for her own personal reasons.

Mzansi peeps reacted to the news after it was posted by @MDNnewss:

@Annie_Modiba said:

"There’s really no need to know what she’s up to anymore, I mean it’s not like she’s a celebrity."

@General_Sport7 asked:

"I heard Sonia Mbele's ex-husband was a lawyer."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"Good for her! Hope this one lasts and she doesn’t have to fight off other girls."

