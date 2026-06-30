Thousands of South Africans have already jumped on board a growing movement that's gaining serious attention

Supporters are putting their money behind a plan aimed at pushing for answers and action in government

Mzansi took to the comments section, with many celebrating while others asked how to get involved

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The SACR petition received over 100 000 signatures. Image: @banzi_m1

Source: TikTok

A South African man shared an update on a petition calling for amendments to the Constitution. He also encouraged Mzansi to celebrate after uniting to support and sign it.

In a TikTok video, @banzi_m1 provided an update on the South Africans for Constitutional Reform (SACR) petition. According to the update, more than 100,000 people have signed the petition, while over R500,000 has been raised to support the initiative.

"We did it. You added your names and shared your opinions through that petition to tell the government that this is what we want, and they cannot believe that we have achieved this again."

The petition details a demand for accountability. Image: @visions

Source: Getty Images

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The SACR initiative is a demand for accountability

According to it's BackaBuddy page, South Africans for Constitutional Reform (SACR) is raising funds to take legal action to push for transparency, accountability, and proper public participation in Parliament’s constitutional review process.

In May 2025, Parliament invited South Africans to submit ideas for constitutional amendments. SACR responded by submitting constitutional reform proposals on 31 May 2025, supported by more than 30,000 South Africans who signed a civic petition. The proposals focused on issues such as accountability, governance, electoral reform, judicial independence, and citizens’ rights, but Parliament has allegedly not moved forward with the past submissions.

The current BackaBuddy funds raised will be used for legal advice, court costs, legal documents, research, advocacy campaigns, and administration costs to help ensure public submissions are handled transparently and responsibly; and the SACR initiative aims to make sure South Africans have a voice and that constitutional procedures fairly recognise and respect the people they are designed to represent.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shared their thoughts

South Africans shared their interest in signing the petition, while the ones who had already signed expressed their pride at having done so. This is what Mzansi said on @banzi_m1's page:

MaDumakude said:

"I want to sign; you'll explain later what I am signing for.. kusigniwa kuphi?" (Where do we sign?)

Tshiamo 🇿🇦 said:

"I'm one of the 100 000+"

phirisony commented:

"We still need more on such initiatives to contribute towards our country."

Eskay Van Vein simply wrote:

"🥰 I saw your video last night, and it only took me 5 minutes to participate 🫂♥️♥️"

And Sharon Masuku said:

"Asele siya ku million🥺🔥🇿🇦"

More Briefly News on the constitution and petitions

Lex Libertas launched a campaign to collect 100,000 signatures for a petition aimed at raising international awareness about farm attacks and alleged persecution of white farmers in South Africa.

A South African man launched a humorous petition calling on people to stop experimenting with pap, arguing that the traditional dish should be left in its original form after unusual recipes like pap cupcakes sparked debate online.

Nearly 185,000 people signed online petitions calling for billionaire Jeff Bezos to remain in space after his trip, with supporters jokingly arguing that he should not be allowed to return to Earth.

Source: Briefly News