Lex Libertas is campaigning for signatures to share the plight of the Afrikaner community in South Africa

The NGO is rallying for support despite experts' reports that violence against farmers is motivated by economic gain rather than targeted killings

The civil rights organisation argues that a special status is necessary to protect white farmers

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An NGO, Lex Libertas, starts a petition for the Afrikaner community. Image: Lex Libertas

Source: Facebook

A civil rights organisation established in May 2025, Lex Libertas, was founded by Dr Ernst Roets, who is also the Head of Policy and Action at AfriForum. The new NGO launched a nationwide petition for the Afrikaner community to secure 100,000 signatures. The group aims to plead to the United States for help with their call for self-governance in South Africa. The drive comes at a time of heightened concern for the safety of people on farms. Lex Libertas presented its effort to clean crosses at the White Cross monument. The site is a symbolic display of lives lost in farm attacks.

Experts offer a different perspective on the causes of the violence on farms. Criminologists suggest these incidents are primarily economic crimes, such as robbery, rather than targeted killings. They note that the attacks fit into the broader pattern of high crime rates across South Africa. Johan Burger, a researcher with the Institute for Security Studies, said:

"Most cases are driven by the search for valuables like cash, firearms and vehicles."

The campaign by Lex Libertas garnered support from thousands of people who believe the current police strategy is failing to address the specific risks of farm life for Afrikaners. Watch the video below:

SA discusses petition for Afrikaners

Some citizens question whether one type of crime should be prioritised over others in a country with high overall violence. For others, the 100,000-signature goal is a vital step toward securing their homes. Read the comments:

Farm murders in South Africa have become a racialised controversy. Image: Gurswin Prins / Pexels

Source: UGC

Hanlie En Willie Sachse wanted the ruling government on board:

"Please show Mr Ramaposa where this place is. He does not know where this place is."

George van Straten also criticised the ruling party:

"But the ANC denies any knowledge of the crosses."

John Venediger shut down the claims:

"I am not sure that this is true. I live in South Africa for 75 years. This is an exaggeration."

Pieter Oisthuuzen appreciated Lex Libertas:

"Thank you for your dedication. May God bless everyone involved."

Roy Durant wanted the NGO to achieve their goals:

"Never out of the fight keep smiling and always be kind."

Juanita Vanzyl said:

"Very nice, you guys. Jesus will take care of you and will always be there for you. Thank you very much."

Other Briefly News stories about alleged white genocide

A video showed Americans who were at the white Crossing Monument and were convinced of the genocide against white farmers in South Africa.

An American journalist fact-checked the claims of a white genocide in South Africa in an interview that surfaced online.

A woman set out to disprove that there is a genocide against white South African farmers in South Africa by visiting the White Cross monument.

Source: Briefly News