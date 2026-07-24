TikTok sensation Tsekeleke has explained why he was seen wearing graduation regalia in photos that sparked confusion on social media

The Mabopane entertainer said fellow artists honoured him with an honorary Doctor of Dance title in recognition of his contribution to entertainment

Tsekeleke described the recognition as an emotional moment, saying receiving a certificate meant a lot because he never completed his schooling

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Tsekeleke broke his silence on the pictures of him wearing graduation regalia. Image: Tsekeleke 012

Source: Instagram

South African TikTok star and dancer Tsekeleke, whose real name is Mixon Tholo, has addressed the viral graduation photos that left many fans wondering whether he had earned an academic qualification.

The images, which showed the 41-year-old dressed in graduation attire, quickly spread across social media. While many people congratulated him, others questioned the photos after recalling that Tsekeleke had previously shared that he dropped out of school during primary school.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Tsekeleke clarified that he had not graduated from a university. Instead, fellow artists from Tshwane organised a special ceremony to recognise his contribution to South Africa's dance and entertainment industry.

"They were celebrating me and said I deserve to be a doctor in dance," he said.

Tsekeleke reflects on the honour

Although the recognition was honorary, Tsekeleke said the moment carried deep personal meaning. The entertainer explained that receiving a certificate was something he had never imagined experiencing because he was unable to complete his education.

"It felt good to receive a certificate just like other people. I appreciate the love and support I receive from my fans and fellow artists. Being recognised like this means a lot to me," he said.

Despite having no formal qualifications, Tsekeleke has built a successful career through his energetic dance videos, humorous content and lively personality, earning millions of views on TikTok and becoming one of Mzansi's most recognisable online entertainers.+

Tsekeleke announces birthday celebration and movie role

Tsekeleke also shared exciting news with his supporters, announcing that his annual birthday celebration will take place on Saturday, 25 July, in Atteridgeville. Several Tshwane artists are expected to perform during the event, which will also serve as the filming location for one of his upcoming music videos.

Fans can also expect to see Tsekeleke on the big screen in the upcoming film Crazy Heist, where he stars alongside Craze Entertainment actors.

Tsekeleke shared that he will star in a movie. Image: Tsekeleke 012

Source: Facebook

Tsekeleke opens up about devastating double loss

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tsekeleke revealed the heartbreaking miscarriages during his relationship with Black Cat Girl.

In a podcast interview, he candidly shared speculation regarding what could have caused the miscarriages.

Source: Briefly News