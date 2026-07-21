West Indies cricket icon Sir Garfield Sobers passed away on Friday at the age of 89

Sobers played 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974, leaving a remarkable record with both bat and ball

Brian Lara and Sky Sports' Michael Atherton have spoken out about the legacy of the great all-rounder

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Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, died on Friday at the age of 89, prompting tributes from across the cricketing world.

The West Indies legend represented his country in 93 Test matches spanning two decades, from 1954 to 1974. His batting record alone secured his place among the sport's all-time greats: 8,032 runs, 26 centuries, and a highest score of 365 not out against Pakistan in Jamaica in 1958, a landmark innings that stood as the world record for many years.

A record-breaking career for Sobers

Beyond his batting exploits, Sobers also claimed 235 Test wickets, demonstrating a versatility that set him apart from his contemporaries. His ability to contribute at the highest level across multiple disciplines defined his legacy and shaped how future generations understood the role of an all-rounder.

Tributes from cricketing greats

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara described Sobers as "the most amazing person I have ever met," a sentiment that reflects the reverence held for him throughout the Caribbean and the broader cricketing community.

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Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton offered his own assessment of the late legend, saying Sobers was someone who "could do everything better than everybody else" a summation that captures both the breadth and the dominance of his contributions to the game.

Sobers' death marks the end of an era for West Indian cricket, which produced some of its most celebrated moments during his playing years. His influence extended well beyond statistics, shaping the culture and ambition of Caribbean cricket for generations that followed.

His death comes during a difficult period for the cricket community. It follows the passing of former South African cricket figure Kevin McKenzie on 9 May 2026, while South African cricket has also recently mourned the deaths of Grant Rowley and administrator Geoff Dakin.

Luxury lodge owned by an English cricket legend

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa-born international cricket legend Kevin Pietersen, who once played domestic cricket in South Africa before switching allegiance to the England national team, co-owns a luxurious five-star safari lodge located near the Kruger National Park.

The property, Umganu Lodge, is situated at Elephant Point on the border of the national park

Source: Briefly News