Reign Racks, Deejay Nft and Lady Du celebrate gracing the famous Times Square billboard in New York City

The Amapiano artists teamed up for a banger titled Si Happy , and it has made international waves

Fans have congratulated the up-and-coming star as his career is moving in a steady upward trajectory

Amapiano star Reign Racks and his collaborators Lady Du and Deejay Nft graced the famous Times Square billboard in New York City.

The Amapiano stars made their debut at the New York Times Square Billboard for ‘Si Happy’. Image: @ladydu_sa, @reignracks.

Source: Instagram

Reign Racks ecstatic as song reaches international boarders

Rapper and Hip hop star Reign Racks teamed up with global DJ Deejay Nft and Amapiano vocalist Lady Du for a banger titled Si Happy.

The trio made it to the famous Times Square billboard in New York City. Excited by his success as his song made international waves, Reign Racks posted the video on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

"New York Times Square. I have no words @deejay_nft @ladydu_sa Thank You So Much."

Mzansi congratulates star on major win

Fans have congratulated the up-and-coming star as his career is moving in a steady upward trajectory. Many shared these heartfelt words:

