Makhadzi has landed on a Times Square billboard because of her newly released album Mbofholowo

The musician took to social media to celebrate the career milestone and thanked her fans for streaming the music

Netizens are beaming with pride and showering Makhadzi with praise and messages of congratulations

Makhadzi appeared on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi recently released her highly anticipated album Mbofholowo which has received glowing reviews.

The new body of work is doing so well that it's earned her a spot on the Times Square billboard in New York.

Makhadzi excited about Times Square billboard

The 27-year-old musician expressed her joy on Instagram by posting a snap of her name and face towering high in one of the busiest areas in the world.

"Can someone write a caption for me? I am crying I can’t type properly. God I am on a NEW YORK BILLBOARD. @spotify thank you for making my dream come true.

Makhadzi thanks Africori and Spotify

The Ghanama hitmaker also showed gratitude to the online music licensing platform Africori and the streaming platform Spotify.

"@spotify thank you for making my dream come true. To all my fans thank you for streaming my music.️#mbofholowoalbum @africori Thank you for taking care of SA music."

See the post below:

Mzasni applauds Makhadzi

SA celebrities such as Aaron Moloisi and Mzansi Instagrammers praised Makhadzi for breaking barriers internationally.

Read some of the comments below:

@kingdmusic stated:

"A BIG MOMENT for all Venda artists and SA. Congratulations Queen! "

@lioness_ratang commented:

"The only way from here is up."

@aaronmoloisi posted:

"You reign supreme. Vhutshilo vhavho ndiFilimi."

@mukololowahakutama added:

"Ey I am a proud fan, you have worked hard for this."

@mulw.eli_mudau wrote:

"Venda on the map.❤️You did it queen.❤️"

@ndivho_makhwanya mentioned:

"My African Queen. ! Congratulations girl.❤️"

@mulw.eli_mudau said:

"Your life is a movie indeed.❤️"

@nzumbu_22 wrote:

"Haibo Queen congratulations my love.❤️"

