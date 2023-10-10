Doja Cat, known for her unconventional style, recently shocked fans by sharing a picture of a bizarre meal consisting of mayonnaise mixed with Coco Pops on her Instagram

She captioned the post with a question about UFO stories, diverting attention to her fascination with aliens and her new album

Fans reacted with confusion and criticism, questioning her choice of meal and her behaviour as an adult celebrity

Doja Cat is always on a mission to do things that leave her fans' and followers' jaws on the floor. The star known for her out-of-this-world fashion sense recently shared a picture of her bizarre meal.

Doja Cat's fans shared mixed reactions to her Coco Pops and mayo combo. Image: Anthony Ghnassia/ Balenciaga, Romain Maurice/ Fontainebleau and Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/for MTV/ViacomCBS

Doja Cat disgusts fans with mayo and Coco Pops meal

We all know Doja Cat is not an ordinary celebrity. The star has made it her mission always to make headlines for all the odd news. Her fashion choice is always trending and her scary tattoos convinced the world that she is a devil worshipper.

The Grammy Award-winning singer headed to her Instagram page to share pictures of a weird meal combo that had the streets buzzing. The star shared a picture of mayonnaise mixed with Coco Pops and captioned it:

"Y’all have any UFO stories? "

Fans react to Doja Cat eating mayo and Coco Pops

It looks like Doja Cat's weird meal did not interest her followers. Many asked her why she was eating the weird combo. Other people also commented about her weird obsession with aliens and her new album.

@alicealmey said:

"You're an adult, stop behaving like a teenager."

@jordynturdeich commented:

"One time I saw something crash out I thought it was a crazy ufo and it was just ur album sales."

@a4rules added:

"Why is she acting like she didn’t post what she did"

@queen_neek_wrote:

"Explain yourself."

@lenalaneyy noted:

"The last photo is diabolic I am sorry "

@bernadine_barnard said:

"Uhm is up with the mayo and coco pops"

@girlnamedsasha wrote:

"Not the Dutch mayonnaise "

