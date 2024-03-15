Babes Wodumo has broken her silence regarding the viral video of her and a costume designer exchanging heated words

The Wololo hitmaker explained that the lady attacked her first on social media, and so she went to confront her

Upon meeting her for the first time, she claimed that the woman was not civil and started attacking her and her father

Babes Wodumo's name has been dragged through the mud on several occasions. This time, she got labelled nasty words after a video of her and a lady exchanging heated words went viral.

Babes Wodumo clears air on viral fight video

On her Instagram live, Babes Wodumo addressed the video of her and a costume designer exchanging heated words at each other. The Wololo singer explained from the top how this thing started.

Babes mentioned a group called Ladies House on Facebook, saying that the lady dragged her first on social media regarding payments. Babes then mentioned that she asked her father and her bodyguard to accompany her when she confronted the lady and sorted out the issue.

"Some people want fame using your name. This girl does not even know me, it was the first time we met."

Lady drags Babes for being a widow

Babes then said the lady was not civil with her, so she started calling her nasty names. Babes also mentioned that she was dissed for being a widow.

"Firstly, the ladies house always supports me, that is one group of ladies that truly support me. So, I saw a post (from there) where that girl wrote about me talking about clothes, but my name was the highlight. And then, I asked my biological father and my bodyguard to accompany me so we can speak to the girl and find out what her problem is and what does this have to do with me?

"I have always noticed that whenever I turned for something good, there is always someone ready to taint my name. When I got there, the girl started fighting. I ask her what does my name have to do with this. This is between you and my dancers, where do I fit in? Then this girl starts attacking me and calling me nasty names. I then asked her what does me being a widow have to do with what we are discussing. She then swears at my father. I then warned her to not swear at my father, because she has never heard me cussing at him. Afterwards, the girl started getting rowdy, I think she was drunk, like, very drunk."

Watch the video posted by @MDNnewss below:

