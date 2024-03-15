A young woman shared her leap of faith journey, which touched many people on social media

The lady revealed she was an unemployed graduate who was depressed and angry at herself for being pregnant without being financially stable

Her story moved the online community as they flooded her comments section with heartwarming messages

A young lady's incredible display of resilience has netizens taking note in a now-viral TikTok video.

A young woman shared her leap of faith journey in a TikTok video. Image@missbmaxeko

Source: TikTok

The woman gets candid about her leap of faith journey

@missbmaxeko shared her journey on TikTok, which has gathered over 93K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the video platform. The young lady revealed that she was an unemployed graduate who was depressed and angry at herself for being pregnant for the second time in a row without being financially stable. @missbmaxeko said that after praying and applying daily, she eventually landed a job at Stats SA Census as a field worker.

"I was happy because now I got something to distract my mind from depression," she said in her video.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

As time went by, @missbmaxeko stated that right before her contract ended, she received a phone call for an internship related to her field of study, and she was super "excited" about the opportunity. The young lady said she moved to another province when she was seven months pregnant.

"With no family or friends, I found myself living in a shack...I did not have any features, just my bags and food," she added.

She said the landlord gave her a bed so she could not sleep on the floor; however, she planned on buying hers once she got paid. @missbmaxeko recalled that her first day of work was a "disaster" because she was late due to the taxi, although she woke up early. She also mentioned that her work environment was toxic, and she was doing her best to hide her pregnancy because she wanted more opportunities and still tried to make the most out of the experience.

@missbmaxeko shared that she eventually managed to move out close to her work, within walking distance.

At the end of the clip, she mentioned she took an unpaid maternity leave and gave birth to her baby boy, and after three weeks, she returned to work. Time passed, and she received a call from a company in her hometown town, stating she had not sent an application. She did the interview and got the job. @missbmaxeko was reignited with her family, loved her job, and attended events. She expressed that it was her first time flying on the plane and thanked God for his goodness in her life.

Watch the video below:

The woman's story inspires SA

The young lady's story touched many people as they rushed to her comments section to send her heartfelt messages.

Minnie & Liem said:

"A lot is going on in my life, and sometimes I think of giving up, but your story gave me hope that one day I'll also get a permanent job."

Kearabetswe added:

"You just gave me hope."

Mercy wrote:

"I am cheered up, blessings from Kenya."

Ma2ula commented:

"The last picture broke me, what a journey!!! I’m truly so incredibly happy for you. Stay shining."

Woman shares inspiring job hunt journey on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman left many netizens feeling warm and inspired after sharing her harrowing journey from unemployment to finally securing a work opportunity.

A TikTok post by Siphelele Khanyi features images and screenshots as she unpacks how life unfolded after graduating.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News