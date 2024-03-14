Transgender activist Yaya Mavundla shut down a troll who asked if she could get pregnant, sharing the exchange on her social media

Yaya Mavundla recently put a troll asking her about her life in her place. The popular transgender activist shared a screenshot of the conversation on her social media page.

Yaya Mavundla fired shots at a curious fan. Image: @yayarsa

Yaya Mavundla puts troll in her place

Social media is a powerful tool that has helped people come together and even excel in life. It can sometimes be used for the wrong reasons by some trolls.

Media personality and activist Yaya Mavundla recently shared a post responding to a troll who had asked her if she could get pregnant. Although she seemed unfazed by the awkward question, Yaya still shared the screenshot on her page and addressed the issue.

Taking to her Instagram page, Yaya shared sultry pictures and joked about the follower who claimed to be "curious" about her life. The person asked:

"Just asking out of curiosity, can you fall pregnant my dear? Please educate us."

In her response, the media personality said she did not respond because the answer was not going to help her in any way. She wrote:

"She legit asked me if I can get pregnant, imagine. But now here's the thing, whatever answer I would have given her wouldn't do anything for her. But again, she did say she is curious about my life."

Inno Matijane on why she chose to go public with her transitioning journey

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that after sharing that she has been on a transitioning journey, reality TV star and DJ Innocent Matijane has been making headlines lately. Inno went through gender dysphoria for two years, waiting for the right time to start her transition journey.

Inno Matijane has been open about her transitioning journey on social media. The popular media personality received heartwarming feedback from her fans when she shared that she started her hormone replacement therapy on February 4 after being hesitant for a while.

