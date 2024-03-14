Siphelele Khanyi, a local graduate, shared a TikTok on her journey of finding a job after graduation

She opened up about experiencing rejection but remained faithful and eventually landed a job and her own apartment

Siphelele's story resonated with many as they shared their experiences of job-hunting

A woman detailed how she struggled to find a job after graduating. Image: @siphelele_kh

A South African woman left many netizens feeling warm and inspired after sharing her hard journey from being unemployed to finally securing a work opportunity.

Woman opens up about unemployment pains

A TikTok post shared by Siphelele Khanyi features images and screenshots as she unpacks how life unfolded after graduating.

In her post, Siphelele details how she started applying for jobs shortly after completing her final exams and had apartment fever as she couldn't wait to start her new life as an independent and working young woman.

She went on to detail how she was getting job application rejections that left her feeling hopeless but decided to let God pave her path and let his will be done.

Thankfully, it wasn't long until Siphelele received an email for a graduate training interview which soon opened the door to a work opportunity and finally having her own apartment.

Although she struggled without a decent bed and fridge in the beginning, she is slowly taking everything in and building her new life after her prayer for a job was answered.

Mzansi touched by woman's journey

Many netizens responded with positive and heartwarming comments to Siphelele's post and inspiring journey. Others also opened up about their experiences of seeking jobs and trying to establish themselves in the working world.

KgosatsanaLesego replied:

“'May I never forget on my best that I still need God as desperately as I did on my worst' this has to be the most beautiful thing I’ve read all week❤️."

Shannyybelle commented:

"This was me. I started a job in December, and when I got paid that month I bought a fridge, when I got my second salary in Jan I bought a bed, it was hard but everything works out for the best."

Portia replied:

"Matthew 7:7. You definitely living in answered prayers! Congratulations mama♥️!!!"

Zinhle2.0 commented:

"Slide 2-3 represents what I’m currently going through ."

Nelisiweeee replied:

"Life after uni is not easy. I’m currently within this journey.❤️I’m proud you sis, what God has ordained will always work out!"

Luthando_M❤️ wrote:

"This was me last year spent a month sleeping on the floor and 9 months without a fridge God showed up, my internship was ending end of Jan and beginning of Dec they offered me a PERMANENT position."

Mo commented:

"This is motivation enough. been getting one rejection letter after another! Congratulations Tenfold ♥️."

