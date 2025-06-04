The R255 million asbestos tender trial involving former Free state Premier Ace Magashule and businessman Edwin Sodi has been postponed to 2026, much to Magashule's irritation

Magashule and Sodi have been accused of corruption after Sodi's business received the tender to replace cancer-causing asbestos roofing in the Free State

The state requested a postponement as it planned to appeal Judge Phillip Loubser's ruling, which declared Moroadi Cholota's extradition unlawful

Ace Magashule reacted to the postponement of the R255 million asbestos trial.

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule accused the state of delaying tactics after Judge Phillip Loubser postponed the R255 million asbestos trial to January 2025. The decision came as the State planned to appeal Loubser's ruling, which declared the state's extradition of Magashule's former PA, Moroadi Cholota, unlawful.

Ace Magashule slams the state

Magashule accused the state of trying to break him and sabotaging his political career. This was after the court postponed the case to 26 January 2026. Magashule said that the delays intend to demoralise and to break his political career and constantly derail him.

"We are standing resolute. We fought against apartheid, and we are ready to do so. They can't break us. We are not going to be cowards," he said.

Magashule said that other witnesses were approached to implicate him. He said there was no witness against him. He called on those who accused him of corruption to come forward.

Ace Magashule's asbestos case was postponed to 2026.

State requests postponement

The state requested postponement and announced that it would appeal the judge's ruling in favour of Cholota. The court found that the state's extradition of Cholota was unlawful and unconstitutional. As a result, the state had no jurisdiction to prosecute heR, and she was set free.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were not amazed by the postponement.

Jacob Oupa Moatshe said:

"It's a Mickey Mouse justice system."

Raps Chidimma Adetshina said:

"In 2026, we postpone to 2030. In 2030, there is insufficient evidence and the case is thrown out."

Sunst Moya said:

"Even a snail is faster than this country's progress in everything."

Sydney Ndlebe said:

"Some cases will never see justice here in RSA."

Rahim Sheik said:

"It will disappear off the roll."

Ferdi Lusse said:

"That's why they don't charge anybody in the Zondo report."

Morgan Govendert said:

"Funny how politically-connected cases get perpetually postponed but a lady gets 25 years for stealing 2.8 million."

Magashule ready to take the stand

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Magashule said he was ready to take the stand for the asbestos case. He spoke after his and Sodi's charges were read, and they pleaded not guilty.

Magshule said that he was eager to prove that he did not benefit from the asbestos tender. He added that the case was politically motivated.

