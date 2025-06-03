Babes Wodumo's Assault Case Hit With Another Delay, Adjourned for Friday

Gqom singer Babes Wodumo's assault case in Durban has suffered yet another delay this week

The Wololo hitmaker was in court on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, and the case was delayed till 2 pm and was later adjourned

This was reportedly due to her attorney having family matters to attend to and scheduling conflicts

Gqom singer Babes Wodumo was in court on Tuesday over the ongoing assault case. Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, is accused of assaulting fashion designer Philile 'Philly' Mhlongo. The assault case was opened in February 2024.

Babes' court case faces delay

According to Daily Sun, there were scheduling conflicts and family emergencies which caused a delay.

After heading to court on 3 June 2025, the matter was not attended to until 2 pm. The news publication further reported that Babes' attorney, Thula Mlondo, had family matters to attend to.

Mlondo asked for a trial within a trial however, the matter has now been adjourned till Friday, 6 June 2025.

On Tuesday, 14 January, Babes attended court however, her attorney asked for a postponement, claiming to have been ill.

All about Babes Wodumo's assault charges

In a video clip, Babes and her dancers had an altercation with Philile, who owns SK Dee Designs. The designer had an issue with her dancers, however, Babes escalated things when she intervened. The dancers claimed they did not have money to pay for the clothes, so Philile arranged for them to return the clothing the next day.

"The dancers came to the shop on 28 February because they wanted to go to a gig. They didn’t have enough money to purchase the clothes. I insisted that they pay for the hired clothes. I wasn’t willing to give them anything without payment.

"The arrangement was for them to return the clothes the following day, but they only brought them back on 12 March, and the clothes were in poor condition. When they arrived, they were accompanied by Babes, her bodyguard, and her father. They appeared intoxicated, and Babes assaulted me."

Babes Wodumo admits to consuming alcohol

In a shocking episode of Wena Wodumo, Babes Wodumo confessed that she consumes alcohol and is actually unapologetic about it. Speaking to her church pastor about her drinking habits, Babes said she only drinks alcohol at her home.

"I won't lie, I do drink a lot. But I have changed, I only drink alcohol at my home. I no longer go to clubs, but I drink at home," she said.

Babes admitted that she consumed alcohol to mask the pain of losing her husband, Mampintsha, who passed away in 2022.

"After drinking, I normally cry and think about a lot of things. That is my way of healing. No one can tell me how to heal," she added.

